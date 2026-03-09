Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Year Later: Would I Still Buy Intact Financial for Its Dividend?

A Year Later: Would I Still Buy Intact Financial for Its Dividend?

Intact Financial isn’t chasing a huge yield, but its latest results show a dividend that’s built to keep growing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Intact grew profits by pricing risk well, controlling claims, and benefiting from lower catastrophe losses.
  • Strong underwriting results and rising investment income helped support continued dividend growth without stretching the payout.
  • It’s a better fit for long-term dividend compounding than for investors hunting a high yield today.

If you bought Intact Financial (TSX: IFC) a year ago, you probably weren’t chasing yield — you were betting on quality. Here’s whether that bet still holds up.

The most telling signs tend to be boring ones: steady premium or revenue growth, resilient margins, and a payout ratio that leaves room for reinvestment. If those pieces hold, the dividend starts to look less like a promise and more like a habit. So, what about this driver?

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

IFC

Intact Financial is Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, with a big domestic business and a meaningful international platform through its U.K., Ireland, and European operations. It sells home and auto insurance, plus commercial coverage, and it makes money through underwriting discipline and investment income. Over the last year, the big theme has been “price for risk” in a world that still throws inflation, severe weather, and repair-cost pressure at insurers. Intact leaned into rate actions, tighter underwriting, and claims management, and it benefited from calmer catastrophe losses versus some tougher prior periods.

It also kept reminding the market that insurance can be one of the most quietly durable businesses when run well. In its third quarter of 2025, it posted a very strong quarter driven by premium growth and improved margins, supported by lower catastrophes and solid investment and distribution income. The dividend stock has also continued the kind of operational tightening it started after past acquisitions, and small improvements in combined ratio can move earnings a lot in this business.

Into earnings

The latest quarterly results underline why the market still respects it. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Intact reported net operating income per share of $5.50, up 12% year over year, with earnings per share of $5.24. It also delivered a combined ratio of 85.9%, which is a very strong underwriting result, and operating net investment income increased to $415 million. For an insurer, those numbers tell a clear story: It priced risk well, managed claims well, and still earned solid income on its investment portfolio.

The full-year picture looked even better, with net operating income per share growth well above its long-term objective. That matters for the dividend as you want earnings growth that can keep funding raises without pushing the payout ratio into uncomfortable territory. The company’s dividend has continued to rise, now at 2.3%, which signals confidence without trying to be flashy. That would mean a lot of income even from $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT WITH A $7,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
IFC$260.4626$5.88$152.88Quarterly

Bottom line

So, would I still buy Intact Financial a year later? Yes, but the reason matters more than the yield. Intact is not a high-yielding workhorse, but it has looked like a high-quality dividend grower with strong underwriting, improving profitability, and a valuation that does not require perfection. If you want steady compounding with a rising dividend rather than a huge yield, it still looks like a name that can earn its place in a long-term Canadian portfolio.

It’s the kind of stock you might find featured in Stock Advisor Canada, where the quality of underlying businesses matters more than dividend sizes. If that’s how you invest, Stock Advisor Canada is worth checking out.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high and sustainable yields and monthly payouts, making them attractive investment for lifelong income.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Every Long-Term Canadian Investor Should Consider

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX names mix precious-metals upside, rent-backed income, and insurance-driven compounding for a decade-long “buy and hold” approach.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends Again

| Kay Ng

These top Canadian stocks just raised their dividends last month, continuing their multi-year streak. They should at least be on…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500/Month Tax-Free Using a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s how Canadian investors can generate $500 per month in tax‑free income using a TFSA with dividend stocks.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks I’m Still Buying Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A cautious but opportunistic approach using three TSX stocks can help navigate the current war-driven volatility and ensuing market sell-offs.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 3.38% Dividend Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northland Power's stock price has fallen 36% in three years, providing a rare opportunity to buy this passive-income stock on…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

2 Bruised Dividend Titans Worth Buying on the Cheap

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) are cheap dividends stocks that could rock a contrarian investor's portfolio...

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Yields 3.3% and Pays Out Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable industry backdrop, ongoing growth initiatives, and its attractive valuation, Northland Power appears to be a compelling option…

Read more »