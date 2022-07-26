Home » Investing » Will Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Pursue a Potential Growth Driver?

Will Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Pursue a Potential Growth Driver?

One of the world’s leading convenience retailers could have a new growth driver if the company acquires the vast gas station network of an oil bellwether.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
a Couche Tard store

Photo: Fabian Rodriguez. Licence: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Some Canadian companies are in acquisition mode, notwithstanding the complex market in 2022. Suncor Energy is shopping around for a new CEO as it mulls over the sale of its downstream assets, and there may be serious buyers of its gas stations. While the company carries out a strategic review of its downstream retail business, the network of Petro Canada consists of approximately 1,500 fuel stations.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) might be open to the idea of pursuing a potential growth driver. In 2021, the leading convenience retailer globally tried but failed to acquire French grocery chain Carrefour SA. As of the 52-week period ending April 29, 2022, the $52.63 billion company had 14,008 stores.

Couche-Tard might be down 2.53% year-to-date, but it counts among the top consumer-defensive assets on the TSX. The stock trades at $51.44 per share and pays a 0.84% dividend. In the last decade, the total return has been a respectable 582.27% (21.15% CAGR). Market analysts covering the stock have a 12-month average price target of $63.49 (+23.4%).

A remarkable year

Commenting on the financial results for fiscal 2022, Couche-Tard President and CEO Brian Hannasch, said: “We are proud to report a remarkable year despite the continued pressures caused by the pandemic, global inflation, and staffing challenges.” He credits the record-breaking results to the operational and financial resilience of the business.

For fiscal 2022, total revenue increased 37.3% to US$62.8 billion versus fiscal 2021, although net earnings declined slightly (0.8%) to US$2.68 billion. Couche-Tard also incurred an impairment loss of US$33.7 million from its investment in Fire & Flower, an associated company.

Claude Tessier, Couche-Tard’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our results for both the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 have exceeded our expectations on many fronts, especially in light of a challenging global environment.” However, Tessier noted the impact of inflation on all aspects of the business. Nevertheless, management starts fiscal 2023 with a healthy financial position and strong capital structure.

Deal obstacles

The size of Suncor’s Petro-Canada makes it one of Canada’s largest retail fuel and convenience store chains. Market analysts estimate the price tag to be over $10 billion. While Couche-Tard can afford to pick up the tab, there would be obstacles, particularly antitrust issues. 

According to industry experts, there’s a lot of overlap with Couche-Tard’s stores and gas stations. Ryan Bushell, president of Newhaven Asset Management Inc., said: “I think Couche-Tard would have a hard time buying the whole network. There would be competition issues there, concentration issues.”

Martin Landry, an analyst at Stifel GMP, said Petro-Canada stations are valuable assets because they are well-maintained, of high-quality, and are in strategic locations. However, Landry said Couche-Tard might need to divest 50% of the gas stations to be free of the antitrust issues.

Dominant position

Whether Couche-Tard considers Petro Canada or not, the business will continue to thrive. Its dominant position in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retailing will remain intact. The current share price is a good entry point, while the dividend payments should be safe and sustainable.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

1 Ultra-Safe, Passive-Income Stock I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The downturn on the TSX today makes it the perfect time to pick up this passive-income stock and hold on…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’m Holding Through July

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is one dividend stock I'm holding through July. There are others, as well.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn Passive Income of $340/Month With These 3 Canadian Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yields and stable cash flows, these three stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why these three top TSX stocks are worth keeping on the radar for investors sitting on the fence in…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 1 Cheap TSX Stock to Buy Now for a TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Wherever the Market Goes, 3 Safe TSX Stocks That Pay You Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks pay you steady cash irrespective of where the market moves.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Recession is Coming: Is Your Passive Income From Dividend Stocks Safe?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors need to rebalance their stock portfolios for dividend safety in preparation for a recession.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Got $6,000? Here’s How You Can Power Your TFSA Portfolio in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $6,000 just sitting around doing nothing, get buying right now! These two stocks are perfect for security…

Read more »