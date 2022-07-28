Home » Investing » 1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in July

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in July

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) is an under-the-radar growth stock that is worth buying on the dip this summer.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The 2020 March market pullback provided fantastic opportunities for Canadians to scoop up promising growth stocks at a big discount. This bear market has not been as sharp, but investors should still be on the hunt for under-the-radar equities. ATS Automation (TSX:ATA) is a Cambridge-based company that provides automation solutions to a worldwide client base. Today, I want to discuss why this growth stock is worth snatching up before we move into the month of August.

Investors should be eager to snatch up automation-focused equities

ATS Automation has managed to attract an impressive stable of clients that have sought out its expertise in sectors like life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Market researcher Fortune Business Insights released a report on the state of this market back in June.

Fortune estimated that the global industrial automation market was worth US$191 billion in 2021. The company projects that this market will grow to US$205 billion in 2022 and US$395 billion in 2030. That would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% over the course of the forecast period.

How has this growth stock performed so far in 2022?

Shares of this growth stock have dropped 22% in 2022 as of close on July 27. The stock is still up 5.3% in the year-over-year period. ATS Automation plunged to a 52-week low of $26.15 in the month of May. It has bounced back in June and July, but it is still trading on the lower end of its 52-week range.

Should investors be excited about its recent earnings?

The company is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on August 10. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, ATS Automation delivered revenue growth of 50% to $603 million. Meanwhile, net income increased 67% year over year to $39.9 million. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 — up from $0.34 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

In the fourth quarter, ATS Automation also reported Order Bookings of $638 million — up 37% from the prior year. This was a strong cap off to FY2022.

For the full year, the company reported total revenue growth of 52% to $2.18 billion. Moreover, it posted net income of $121 million — up 89% from fiscal 2021. Better yet, adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled to $2.17. It achieved Orders Bookings of $2.45 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the previous year.

Canadian investors should be very encouraged after the strong year posted by ATS Automation. It is on track to achieve impressive earnings growth going forward.

ATS Automation: Is this growth stock a buy today?

This growth stock last possessed a price-to-earnings ratio of 29. That puts this growth stock in attractive value territory compared to its industry peers. ATS Automation has the potential to richly reward investors who jump on its price in this turbulent market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks to Buy This Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for great stocks to buy this month? Here are two superb options that can provide some solace in this…

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investors: Sell or Hold as the Correction Draws Near?

| Adam Othman

Property prices in Canada are falling at a drastic rate, and fewer buyers are hitting the market. But selling now…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

4 of the Best Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here are four top TSX passive-income stocks to buy and hold for years in your Tax-Free Savings Account.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Investing

Top Pick for August 2022: A Battered Growth Stock to Buy as Inflation Peaks

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock may be on the cusp of a huge upside rally, as rate, inflation, and recession fears ease.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Investing

Forget Shopify Stock: Buy This Value Stock After Strong Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock remains down by 76%, yet this other value stock is up by 15% year to date.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Market Correction

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX recently advanced despite elevated volatility. However, it's not safe to assume this momentum will carry on. Instead, investors…

Read more »

Community homes
Investing

Morguard North American Residential REIT’s Q2 Earnings Show it’s 1 of the Top Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

With reliable earnings and an undervalued stock, Morguard Residential REIT has quickly become one of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

| Adam Othman

When you are into stocks that are trading at a bargain price, try to differentiate between market/industry-driven and business-specific discounts.

Read more »