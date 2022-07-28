Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Market Correction

2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Market Correction

The TSX recently advanced despite elevated volatility. However, it’s not safe to assume this momentum will carry on. Instead, investors should take positions in safe dividend stocks before a market correction occurs.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced 121.56 points (+0.64%) to start this week, but it isn’t yet safe to assume the momentum will carry on. Energy stocks were the brightest lights as they lifted the index to above the 19,000 level. However, a decline or retreat is still possible, especially if recession fears continue to grip the market.

According to Martin Pelletier, senior portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel, the market will react swiftly to news. The earnings season for Q2 2022 isn’t over and the U.S. Federal Reserve is due to announce another rate increase this week.  

Market observers advise people to remain cautious and be prepared for surprises. If you’re an income investor, dividend safety should be your primary consideration. Unless your portfolio includes Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), you need to prepare for a market correction.

The pair are safety nets when the going gets tough. Even if share prices drop, dividend payments should remain rock solid. More importantly, the products and services these companies provide are essential to consumers and businesses in North America.

Next dividend king

Fortis is in line to become the TSX’s second dividend king after Canadian Utilities. A dividend hike this year and in 2023 will mark 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. The $28.86 billion company has a commanding presence in the regulated electric and gas utility industries of North America and the Caribbean.

Fortis has a competitive advantage in that its geographically diverse utility businesses are virtually 100% regulated. At $60.50 (+0.90% year-to-date), the dividend yield is a decent 3.49%. With its new $20 billion five-year capital plan (2022 to 2026), management is confident it could raise dividends by 6% on average annually through 2025.

Industry leader

BCE, the most dominant player in Canada’s telco industry, can keep investors whole on dividend payments, notwithstanding a market downturn. The $57.6 billion telecommunications and media company generates between $2.9 billion and $3.3 billion in net income every year.

The 5G stock is a dividend aristocrat owing to its dividend growth over the past 13 years. Also worth noting is that BCE has been paying dividends since 1881. It currently trades at $63.17 per share (-1.36%) and pays a mouth-watering 5.81% dividend. The total return in 46.59 years is 74,999.14% (15.27% CAGR).

ETFs for beginners

Newbie investors or those with lower-risk appetites can invest in a dividend-paying exchange-traded fund (ETF) instead of individual stocks. A safe option like Fortis and BCE is iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ). The fund includes a diversified portfolio of high-quality Canadian dividend paying companies. Among the TSX’s 11 primary sectors, only technology is not represented in this ETF.

BlackRock, the portfolio manager, seeks to replicate the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrat Index through CDZ. As part of its selection process, the fund invests only in companies that have raised dividends every year for at least five years.

The financial (23.6%), energy (15.19%), and utility (12.61%) sectors have the most significant percentage weights, and CDZ owns Fortis and BCE shares. Besides the cheaper price ($30.44 per share), the dividend yield (3.57%) is equally attractive. Furthermore, the dividend payout is monthly, not quarterly.

Safe dividend stocks

The 2022 investment landscape is strangely erratic due to inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and recession fears. However, even in turbulent times, investors can rebalance and move to safe dividend stocks to continue receiving passive income streams.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

| Adam Othman

When you are into stocks that are trading at a bargain price, try to differentiate between market/industry-driven and business-specific discounts.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: How to Turn $15,000 Into $275,000 in 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

Here's how new self-directed TFSA investors can build a substantial fund for retirement.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Seekers: Create $287 in Monthly Tax-Free Income for Life!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't look to growth stocks for income, get on the passive-income train and pick up solid tax-free income from this…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Up 10% or More in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks prove you can have it all, getting growth over 10% in 2022, and passive income on top…

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Puja Tayal

Something that is valuable is worth holding. Here are two value stocks I will never sell and could even pass…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Can Pay You Rent of Over 5% 

| Puja Tayal

If you buy a house to rent, you earn a 2% rental yield before taxes. But two Canadian REITs can…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: How to Double Your Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Use your RRSP to your advantage right now by putting aside cash and creating hundreds, if not thousands, in passive…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for New Investors

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can buy high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices today for a portfolio targeting reliable passive income.

Read more »