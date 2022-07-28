Home » Investing » $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

TSX stocks such as Nuvei and Well Health are well poised to deliver outsized gains to long-term investors due to their cheap valuation.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The TSX has been in some sort of a recovery mode after the Bank of Canada recently increased interest rates by 100 basis points, the most since 1988. Several stocks on the TSX have stabilized and were inching higher last week. 

While the markets are not out of the woods yet, it is a good time for smart investors to buy stocks with good fundamentals and cheap valuations. If I had $5,000 to invest right now, I would be looking at these three top TSX stocks.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a payment tech provider that services companies across the world. The diversification of its revenues (54% came from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) makes Nuvei a top pick for growth investors. 

In recent months, Nuvei has been partnering with multiple online gaming operators globally. Online gaming is forecasted to be a US$132 billion opportunity by 2030, and Nuvei is well poised to benefit from this secular trend.

Its investments in sales and marketing should pay off in the long term, and investors who get in early should reap the benefits for decades.

The stock has lost over 46% in 2022 and is available at a significant discount compared to its 52-week high. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a blue-chip stock in the renewable energy space. It is a utility player, which means a large part of its revenues is regulated. The global renewables energy company operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Chile, serving millions of customers. 

In Q1 of 2022, Algonquin reported revenue of $375 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. The company’s stable cash flows and investments in capital expenditures have allowed it to expand its asset base considerably over the years. This expansion has also driven dividend payments higher. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities offers investors a tasty yield of 5.5%. In the last decade, these payouts have increased at an annual rate of 12.8%. 

Now, AQN is looking to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector which will be a key driver of its earnings in 2022 and beyond. The stock is trading at a discount of 20% compared to consensus price target estimates. After accounting for its dividend yield, total returns might be closer to 26% in the next year. 

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) was a market favorite during the pandemic years. However, the telehealth stock has fallen steadily since the start of 2021. WELL Health stock is down 57% in the last 12 months and has declined 35% in 2022.

In an investor update last week, the company said it expects to report strong numbers for Q2. It forecasts revenue of $130 million in the quarter as omni-channel visits increased 50% year-over-year. Further, WELL Health’s business in the U.S. is expected to grow 150% compared to the prior-year period.  

Analysts tracking the stock expect sales to touch $528 million in 2022, up from just $300 million in 2021. Due to its massive pullback in share price, WELL Health stock is trading at a steep discount to Bay Street price target estimates. In the next 12 months, WELL Health shares are forecast to rise by 175%, given consensus price estimates of $8.58.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Shopify’s (TSX:SHOP) 2022 Outlook: Should You Be Worried?

| Puja Tayal

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock surged, despite reporting a gloomy outlook for 2022. Should you be worried about your Shopify holdings?

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

3 Small-Cap Stocks to Begin Your Investment Journey

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three small-cap stocks could be excellent buys for young investors with a long-term investment timeframe.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Correction

| Jed Lloren

Are you worried about a tech correction? Buy these stocks instead!

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

The 3 Best Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These beaten-down tech stocks have solid growth potential and could recover steeply, as the economic environment improves.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks with Substantial Growth Potential

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high-growth prospects and cheaper valuation, these three growth stocks can double your investments over the next three years.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

3 Unbelievably Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're a value investor or just looking to get the most bang for your buck, these three tech stocks…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock Ahead of Its Q2 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Nuvei stock has come down from $180 levels to $40 in just eight months.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

1 Beaten Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy to Hold in 2032

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company that is one of the top growth stocks trading on the TSX in 2022.

Read more »