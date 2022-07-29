Home » Investing » Is Dollarama Stock Valuable on the TSX Today?

Is Dollarama Stock Valuable on the TSX Today?

Dollarama stock is up 22.6% on the TSX today, but its valuations are high too. So what should investors do with this stock?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has long been known as an inflation-fighting company. And that doesn’t just come from Dollarama stock and its performance. The company is usually the last to boost prices, managing to retain customer loyalty even as inflation rises higher.

This strategy has caused Dollarama stock to rise higher as well. Shares of the company are up 22.6% on the TSX today. Yet it now trades at 33.8 times earnings. So let’s take a good look at Dollarama stock, and see if it’s worth your investment.

The bull case

If you’re planning on being a short-term investor of two to three years, Dollarama stock could be a great purchase. The retail company has done a stellar job of overhauling its products over the last few years, specifically during the pandemic. It now has a range of prices, from the cheap dollar products it had before, to the more “pricey” items that include major brand names.

These pricier items have led to a significant increase in revenue. The company’s revenue rose even during the pandemic, thanks to being deemed an essential service. In fact, the company has beat estimates quarter after quarter, recently reporting earnings per share of $0.49.

What’s more, while Dollarama stock trades near its target price, it still has a bit further to go. And remember, that’s a consensus target price of $79. Some analysts believe the inflation-fighting stock could rise even higher on the TSX today.

The bear case

The problem is that Dollarama stock has a lot of new things going on. It’s possible that once the dust settles and inflation normalizes, Canadians may take their cash elsewhere and seek out other growth stocks. And honestly, when the end of a market correction or recession happens, pretty much anything could be a growth stock.

Then there are the sales themselves. A poll conducted by investment banking company Stifel, found that Canadians expect to increase their spending at dollar stores due to inflation. This could prove very promising for the stock over the next year, one analyst stated. However, once inflation eases, there could be a sudden reduction in spending at these value stores.

The question is whether or not Dollarama will be able to retain customers. And a fall could occur shortly, given the stock’s rise that’s been particularly high during 2022. We saw this before the March 2020 crash, with shares hitting the $50 range before falling completely. Still, with news of inflation, the company went on a tear. Only time will tell if this trend continues.

Consider the history

When analyzing a company’s value on the TSX today, I like to look at historical data. Dollarama has been around for over a decade. In the last 10 years, shares have risen by 660% as of this writing. That equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.45%. This is significant, sure, but there have been quite a few dips along the way. After climbing for almost a year, when the economy starts to recover, we could be in for another dip. So, remain cautious when considering the strong performance of Dollarama stock in the next year to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Brilliant Stocks for a Handsome Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Even if you are buying a dividend stock purely for passive income, you can’t ignore the capital-appreciation or -depreciation potential.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock: Is it Time to Sell?

| Adam Othman

Suncor (TSX:SU) is off its latest all-time high. Here’s a look at why and whether it would be a good…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Allocate More Free Cash Flow to Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-growth stock that promises to allocate more free cash flow to shareholders should be a top investment prospect in…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Undervalued Stocks Paying High-Yield, Monthly Dividends

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking reliable monthly passive income can find cheap dividend stocks with high yields to buy today.

Read more »

thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should Investors Buy This TSX Stock That’s up 60% in 2022?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of this TSX stock are up about 60% in 2022 but have come down from 52-week highs. So, is…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely see a solid bounce back on superior Q2 performance.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Increase Their Dividends Soon

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian energy stocks are some of the best to buy now, and each offers investors incredible dividend…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Building a Retirement Income Stream Can Be Easy!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a retirement income stream for your portfolio doesn't have to be hard! Here are three solid, defensive stocks to…

Read more »