Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Under-$30 Stocks That Pay You Cash

2 Under-$30 Stocks That Pay You Cash

These cheap stocks have businesses that remain relatively immune to economic situations and offer strong visibility over future dividend payments.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Having a passive-income stream adds stability to your financials. While there are multiple ways to start a passive-income stream, I prefer dividend-paying stocks. Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a simple and a cheaper way to generate regular cash. However, the difficult part is choosing the right stock. 

Against this background, let’s look at two reliable dividend stocks that will pay you cash, even in a weak economic environment. These stocks are trading under $30, have solid future earnings potential, and their payouts are sustainable in the long run. 

AltaGas

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) owns energy infrastructure and utility assets that are supported through long-term commercial contracts. Meanwhile, about 75% of AltaGas’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is derived through assets with medium- to long-term contracts. Thanks to this high-quality asset base and contractual arrangement, AltaGas consistently enhances its shareholders’ returns through regular dividend payments. 

Its regulated utility assets generate predictable cash flows and cover dividend payments. Meanwhile, its midstream operations deliver strong growth and support the company’s financials.

AltaGas expects to increase its dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5-7% through 2026. AltaGas’s guidance appears achievable given its continued rate base growth and momentum in the midstream business. 

It expects the utilities rate base to increase at a CAGR of 8-10% through 2026. This will expand its earnings base and support cash flows. Meanwhile, its midstream business is expected to benefit from higher export volumes. AltaGas expects export volumes at an annualized rate of over 10% in the next five years. 

With the ongoing momentum in its business, visibility over future earnings and dividend growth, and a yield of 3.8%, AltaGas is a solid investment to generate regular cash. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Thanks to its conservative utility business, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a low-volatility stock that pays you cash amid all market conditions. For context, Algonquin Power has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Meanwhile, Algonquin’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 10% during the same.  

Notably, its rate-regulated assets and long-term contractual arrangements bode well for future dividend growth. Meanwhile, the company expects to expand its rate base further through a five-year capital plan. Algonquin Power expects its rate base to increase at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2026. Meanwhile, its earnings are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7-9%. 

With the ongoing momentum in its base business, opportunities in the renewable segment, and strong balance sheet, Algonquin Power is well positioned to bolster its shareholders’ returns. Further, its target payout ratio of 80-90% of its normalized earnings is sustainable in the long term. You can earn a reliable dividend yield of 5.3% by investing in Algonquin Power stock near the current levels.

Bottom line

AltaGas and Algonquin Power own high-quality regulated assets that expand their earnings base and generate predictable cash flows. Despite the challenging economic environment, these companies have reiterated their guidance and offer strong visibility of future dividend payments. Also, their payout ratios are safe and sustainable in the long term. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These are dividend stocks I'll continue to buy again and again in the years to come, even with shares dropping,…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stars to Buy in August

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Kay Ng

These bargain TSX stocks offer strong price-appreciation potential over the next five years while paying out awesome dividend income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Dependable Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

In today’s uncertain economy, I’m looking to build an additional stream of cash. Here are two dividend stocks at the…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock for New Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners can take advantage of the TFSA to generate tax-free income that won't put OAS pension payments at risk…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $320 Every Month

| Robin Brown

Looking to boost your TFSA passive income? Here are three cheap stocks that could earn you as much as $320…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Tax-Free Passive Income of Over $400/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy in 2022

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for retirees seeking reliable and growing TFSA passive income.

Read more »