Home » Investing » Need Cash? 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Dependable Passive Income

Need Cash? 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Dependable Passive Income

In today’s uncertain economy, I’m looking to build an additional stream of cash. Here are two dividend stocks at the top of my watch list.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s understandable to feel pessimistic with the Canadian stock market down 10% on the year. You also can’t ignore that there’s a potential recession looming around the corner. However, there are reasons for optimism if you’re a long-term investor. In fact, there’s plenty of opportunity on the TSX today, as long as you’re willing to be patient. 

There’s no shortage of high-quality Canadian stocks trading at massive discounts today. I’ve already taken advantage of the discounted prices this year and will certainly continue to do so for the remainder of 2022.

One difference that I’m planning to make in my investing strategy over the second half of the year is through passive-income investing. My investment portfolio has tended to always skew towards growth stocks. But with the market’s volatility not looking like it will be slowing down anytime soon, I’m looking to add a couple of dependable dividend-paying companies to my portfolio.

Building a dependable stream of passive income

One of the easiest ways for Canadians to build a passive-income stream is through investing in dividend stocks. And fortunately, the TSX is full of dependable Dividend Aristocrats to choose from.

In addition to passive income, dividend-paying companies can offer additional benefits, such as defensiveness or market-beating growth. 

With all the uncertainty surrounding the economy today, I’m looking to bolster my portfolio with defensive companies that can weather a recession. That’s why I’ve got these two TSX dividend stocks at the top of my watch list right now.

Two Dividend Aristocrats that I’m ready to buy 

Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) and Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) share two important qualities. First, they’re both Dividend Aristocrats, which means they’ve increased their dividends for five consecutive years. Second, there’s no sugarcoating it: these are two very boring businesses. And as far as I’m concerned, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

In terms of being boring, that doesn’t bother me one bit. In fact, I’m embracing boring now due to the volatility in the market. During bear (or down) markets, it’s often the boring but essential businesses that seem to weather the storm best.

Sun Life and Algonquin Power are two businesses that would make life hard to live without. One supplies all kinds of insurance and wealth management solutions, while the other is a utility provider. 

When it comes to passive-income investing, dependability should be top of mind. A high yield is ultimately what determines how much income the investor will earn, but it’s important to remember that no dividend is ever guaranteed. A business has the control to cut its dividend at any point in time, if it feels that the capital could be better allocated. 

At today’s stock price, Sun Life’s annual dividend of $2.76 per share yields 4.8%. Algonquin Power’s annual dividend of $0.95 yields just shy of 5.5%. 

Foolish bottom line

There’s never a bad time to think about building an additional stream of income. As an investor with decades of investing years in front of me, growth stocks are typically at the top of my watch list. But with more volatility likely on the horizon, and the TSX currently filled with high-yielding dividend stocks, my portfolio’s next buys may include a Dividend Aristocrat or two.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock for New Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners can take advantage of the TFSA to generate tax-free income that won't put OAS pension payments at risk…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $320 Every Month

| Robin Brown

Looking to boost your TFSA passive income? Here are three cheap stocks that could earn you as much as $320…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Tax-Free Passive Income of Over $400/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy in 2022

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for retirees seeking reliable and growing TFSA passive income.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Monthly Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for great monthly dividend stocks to buy? Here are several options to consider that can provide a handsome income…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Puja Tayal

Now is the time to invest in tomorrow. Recession fears have created an opportunity to bag stocks you can hold…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap TSX Dividend Stock to Buy in August and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock looks undervalued today for investors seeking passive income and total returns.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

New TFSA investors should consider these top TSX dividend stocks for a retirement portfolio that's focused on total returns.

Read more »