Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Don’t wait! If you have $250 to spare, start generating nice, growing, passive income from these Canadian dividend stocks now.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Thanks to commission-free trading online brokerages provided by National Bank of Canada and Wealthsimple, investors can put their savings to work immediately for no cost! If you’ve got $250 to spare, here are three smart stocks you can consider buying now.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada’s (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock price hasn’t moved much from a year ago. It’s a smart stock to buy for stability. The big Canadian bank stock yields 4.14% at writing. This is a safe yield supported by a payout ratio that’s estimated to be about 44% this year.

RY Chart

RY data by YCharts

At $123.62 per share, the bank stock trades at about 11 times earnings, which implies a discount of roughly 9% from its long-term normal valuation. RY stock and its earnings are relatively resilient through economic cycles because of its diversified business. The bank has sizeable operations in personal and commercial banking (37% of its fiscal 2021 revenue), wealth management (27%), capital markets (21%), and insurance (11%).

This is why the market commands a relatively lower yield for RBC stock compared to the Big Six Canadian bank’s average yield of 4.64% at writing.

Canadian Net REIT

Rising interest rates have caused Canadian Net REIT (TSXV:NET.UN) stock to tumble almost 20% from its 52-week high. This provides a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for income investors to pick up the quality shares at a bargain valuation.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) is invested across 100 commercial real estate properties in Eastern Canada. Because of its high occupancy of about 99% and favourable terms of triple-net and management-free leases, the Canadian REIT generates stable funds from operations (FFO) that protect its monthly cash distributions.

Canadian NET REIT’s fundamentals are strong. For example, in Q1, it increased its net operating income by 28% and FFO per unit by 8% year over year. Its cash distribution was also 13% higher versus a year ago.

Its Q1 FFO payout ratio was sustainable at 56%. Importantly, the REIT tends to increase its cash distribution. Its five-year cash-distribution growth rate is about 13%. As well, strong insider ownership of roughly 14% increases investors’ confidence in the income stock.

At $6.81 per unit, the REIT trades at about 11.2 times FFO. Valuation expansion and FFO growth can drive returns of about 13.9% over the next five years. Throwing in its generous yield of almost 5%, buyers of Canadian Net REIT today can potentially pocket total returns of approximately 18.9% per year over the next five years.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another smart stock to buy now. At $107 and change per share at writing, the dividend stock is cheap, trading at about 9.7 times earnings. This is a discount of 20% from its long-term normal valuation.

For Canadians who cannot borrow from traditional methods, goeasy’s non-prime lending products and services are a lifesaver. This is partly why the company was able to grow its earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of 29% in the past decade.

High inflation should drive stronger growth for the business, because people will need to borrow more for the same item. It’d be smart to buy the Canadian stock, which offers a decent yield of almost 3.4%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and goeasy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Buy-and-Hold ETFs for Steady Wealth Building Over Decades

| Adam Othman

A small portfolio with few reliable ETFs can be enough for building your wealth over time. It’s also a hands-off…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Under-$30 Stocks That Pay You Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap stocks have businesses that remain relatively immune to economic situations and offer strong visibility over future dividend payments.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These are dividend stocks I'll continue to buy again and again in the years to come, even with shares dropping,…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stars to Buy in August

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Kay Ng

These bargain TSX stocks offer strong price-appreciation potential over the next five years while paying out awesome dividend income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Dependable Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

In today’s uncertain economy, I’m looking to build an additional stream of cash. Here are two dividend stocks at the…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock for New Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners can take advantage of the TFSA to generate tax-free income that won't put OAS pension payments at risk…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $320 Every Month

| Robin Brown

Looking to boost your TFSA passive income? Here are three cheap stocks that could earn you as much as $320…

Read more »