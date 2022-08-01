Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

Are you looking for stocks that could power your portfolio over the next decade? Here are two top TSX stocks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Over the long term, no other asset class outperforms the stock market. By choosing stocks that can beat the broader market, investors can see massive returns over the long run. That’s exactly what has happened to Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) investors since their respective IPOs. In this article, I’ll discuss why both stocks could continue to grow your portfolio over the next decade.

Why you should invest in Brookfield Asset Management

For those that are unfamiliar, Brookfield Asset Management operates and invests in real assets. These are assets that have intrinsic value due to their properties. Through its subsidiaries, Brookfield has exposure to the infrastructure, insurance, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity markets.

All considered, Brookfield’s portfolio consists of nearly US$725 billion of assets under management. What’s even more impressive is how fast Brookfield’s portfolio has grown over the past four years. In 2018, the company reported having about US$283 billion of assets under management. That means that Brookfield’s portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. If the company can continue this growth over the next couple of years, its portfolio will surpass the US$1 trillion threshold.

If you had invested $10,000 in Brookfield stock on August 1, 1995, your position would be worth nearly $420,000 today. That represents an average annual return of nearly 15%. To put that into perspective, a $10,000 investment in the TSX over the same period would have turned into about $43,000 today. That represents an average annual return of about 5.5%.

In addition to Brookfield’s outstanding stock appreciation, investors have been rewarded with an excellent dividend. Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Brookfield has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past nine years. Whether you’re in it for the growth or its dividend, Brookfield would be a great stock to hold over the next decade.

Why you should become a Constellation Software shareholder today

If you think Brookfield stock has been impressive, then wait until you read about Constellation Software. Like Brookfield, this company has made a solid business out of acquiring assets. For most of its history, Constellation Software has targeted small- and medium-sized vertical market software (VMS) companies for acquisition. However, in February 2021, the company announced that it would start considering large VMS businesses as possible acquisition targets.

If you had invested $10,000 into Constellation Software stock on October 25, 2007, your position would be worth more than $1,066,000 today. That represents an average annual return of more than 37%. Over that same period, the TSX would have generated an average annual return of about 2%. A $10,000 investment would be worth about $14,000 today.

Constellation Software was founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard. Today, Leonard still leads the company as its president. Very few Canadian executives have managed to build the same sort of resume as Leonard during his years at Constellation Software. As long as he remains at the head of this company, I believe investors could continue to see massive gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

food restaurants
Stocks for Beginners

Top Passive Income Stocks (With Dividend Yields Over 4%) to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and CIBC are cheap dividend stocks that are appealing to new passive income investors.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Crucial Numbers to Watch as Canadian Stocks Report Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

As the majority of Canadian stocks report their earnings over the coming weeks, here is what investors should pay attention…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks to Buy in August 2022

| Puja Tayal

After a dip and rally in the last four months, what does August have to offer investors? Here are two…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $1,000 for the Next 5 Years

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) has outperformed in the long run. It's the perfect time to buy in this market pullback.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 5 Safe Stocks to Buy in August

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Owning safe stocks won't mean you never see them fall, but it should mean that you'll see them climb when…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500? 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

As a new investor, you can get started in the stock market, even with only a small amount of capital.…

Read more »

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Stocks for Beginners

8.1% Inflation Is a Summer Bummer, But You Can Reduce its Impact  

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning extra income from two dependable dividend stocks can help reduce the impact of runaway inflation in 2022.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Popular Stock You Own?

| Puja Tayal

Do you own a popular stock trading at its high while the overall market is in a downturn? Here’s what…

Read more »