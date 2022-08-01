Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Value Investors: 3 Top Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in August

Value Investors: 3 Top Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in August

This group of cheap TSX stocks provide decent total returns with below-average risk. Consider buying them in August.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Value investors are looking for stocks that are trading below their intrinsic values. On a rebound to their fair valuations, these stocks could provide above-average price appreciation, allowing investors to realize sizeable capital gains. These three top cheap TSX stocks are excellent considerations for buying in August.

One cheap TSX stock to buy in August

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is a life and health insurance company that generates stable cash flows from the premiums it receives from its customers. The insurer has been profitable through economic cycles. This has resulted in the accumulation of retained earnings on its balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter (Q1), its retained earnings were almost $16.7 billion. This buffer could cover about 8.5 years of dividends.

The company is well positioned to not rely on the retained earnings, though. Its trailing-12-month (TTM) payout ratio was sustainable at approximately 58% of earnings.

The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is the most commonly used valuation metric. A single-digit P/E may suggest that a stock is cheap. At $31.12 per share, Great-West Life stock trades at about 9.2 times earnings.

According to Thomson Reuters, analysts estimate GWO can achieve an earnings-per-share growth rate of 10.4% over the next three to five years. So, the stock is indeed cheap. The dividend stock also offers a generous yield of close to 6.3%, which compensates the price appreciation waiting time of patient investors.

An undervalued Canadian bank stock to buy this month

Big Canadian bank stocks are wonderful considerations for passive income. Like Great-West Life, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) stock also trades at a single-digit P/E. At $64.78 per share, the bank stock trades at about 8.7 times earnings, while it has a long-term normal valuation of about 10.1 times. Therefore, the high-yield stock is discounted by about 14%.

At the end of fiscal Q2, CIBC’s retained earnings were over $27.5 billion, which could cover about 9.4 years of dividends. The company doesn’t need its retained earnings to protect its dividends, though. Its TTM payout ratio was sustainable at roughly 46% of earnings.

Big Canadian banks are even more profitable businesses than insurance companies, as is the case with CIBC and Great-West Life. Therefore, if you buy Great-West Life as a value stock for income, there’s no reason not to pick up some CIBC shares as well. CIBC offers a 5.1% yield at writing.

This cheap stock has outperformed the other two

In the long run, Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN)(NYSE:TCN) stock has outperformed Great-West Life and CIBC. So, in your quest to search for cheap stocks, you should also explore Tricon. The graph below displays the growth of an initial lump sum $10,000 investment.

GWO Chart

GWO, CIBC, and TCN data by YCharts

One reason Tricon has higher growth potential is that it’s a smaller-cap company. Its market cap is about $3.8 billion versus Great-West Life and CIBC’s $29 billion and $58.5 billion, respectively.

Reuters describes Tricon as a Canada-based rental-housing company that caters to the middle-market demographic in the United States and Canada. This target market results in a lower annualized turnover, translating to more stable cash flow generation.

About 90% of Tricon’s portfolio is in the U.S. Sun Belt region. It owns and operates a growing portfolio of single-family rental homes (31,032) and multi-family rental apartments (approaching 8,000). In its July presentation, Tricon reported decent single-family rental same-home net-operating-income growth of 11.6%.

TCN Price to Book Value Chart

TCN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Because of the real estate assets it owns, the price-to-book ratio (P/B) is a suitable valuation metric for Tricon. The value stock appears to be relatively cheap according to its long-term P/B valuation range shown in the above graph. At $10.92 per share at writing, the general consensus across 10 analysts on Yahoo Finance implies near-term upside of 39% is possible.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tricon Capital. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Tricon Residential.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks such as Royal Bank of Canada and Fortis are ideal companies for long-term investors.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Trust Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) can deliver dependability and consistent income in your RRSP for the long haul.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

4 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for attractive monthly dividends to supplement your income? Here are four ultra-cheap Canadian stocks with great monthly…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

4 Steps to Turn Your $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Growing TFSA balances 10-fold is achievable if users follow four methodical steps.

Read more »

man slides
Dividend Stocks

3 Steps to Creating a Passive-Income Portfolio From Scratch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It really doesn't matter which passive-income stock you choose, as long as you use these steps to get started if…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top TSX stocks for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn 7.9% Passive Income With These Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

A good time to buy dividend stocks for passive income is when the market is down. Discounted stocks offer higher…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 1 TSX Stock to Create $250 Every Month and $260K by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This next eight years are going to be crazy for this one TSX stock, but you can still get paid…

Read more »