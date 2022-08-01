Home » Investing » Will NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) Stock Touch $20 This Year?

Will NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) Stock Touch $20 This Year?

NVA stock has returned 1,400% in the last two years.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian small-cap energy stocks have remarkably outperformed their larger counterparts recently. Among them, natural gas-focused stocks have significantly topped the charts. For example, NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA) stock has been up 225% since last year, notably beating its oil-focused peers.

NuVista Energy stock continues to ride higher

NuVista is a $2.6 billion oil and gas production company, mainly working in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. More than 55% of its production in 2021 was natural gas, which has seen a stronger price rally than oil since last year.

The post-pandemic energy commodity rally has changed the fate of oil and gas producers in a big way. Besides superior earnings growth, the rally and producers’ capital discipline notably improved their balance sheet strength.

NuVista Energy stock was trading below $1 during the mid-2020s. Perhaps, it touched record levels of $14.3 this May, marking a massive 1,400% return in just two years.

And interestingly, the rally is not expected to fade anytime soon, given the continued strong price environment and solid earnings growth. NuVista will report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 3.

What’s next for NVA stock?

According to analysts’ estimates, NuVista will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. In the same quarter last year, it reported a loss of $0.05 per share. That’s massive growth coming in back-to-back quarters.

Almost the entire industry is seeing record earnings growth and free cash flows this year due to a war in Europe that intensified the oil supply woes. Energy producers, including NuVista, are seeing windfall cash flows this year. They are sitting on a mammoth cash pile, even after investing enough for future growth and repaying a significant chunk of debt.

NuVista’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio has come down from six in early 2021 to 0.8 in Q1 2022. That’s quite a feat for a once-indebted company. Importantly, the company aims to reach net debt levels of $200 million by the end of this year from the current $500 million. This seems achievable given the rallying gas and oil prices. Moreover, once it achieves the stated net debt target, shareholders can expect a larger chunk of free cash flows to be diverted to dividends.

A stronger balance sheet is a much bigger achievement than the steep quarterly earnings growth. This is because, reducing debt lowers the interest expense, ultimately boosting the company’s bottom line. Also, a strong liquidity position and low leverage make a business less susceptible to external shocks. That’s why energy stocks have been rallying crazy since the pandemic. Broader markets have lost 8%, while TSX energy stocks have returned a decent 50% this year.

The Foolish takeaway

NuVista Energy will most likely continue to see spectacular earnings growth and more deleveraging in the next few quarters. Despite such a vertical move, the stock is still trading seven times its earnings. So, we might keep seeing strong movement from NuVista Energy well beyond its upcoming quarterly release. $20 seems possible for NVA stock if oil and gas continue to ride higher and if it achieves its net debt target sooner.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Oil Price Watch: Buy or Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors are likely to hold or accumulate more shares of the TSX’s top-tier energy stock in Q3 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG): Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) is on a roll. Should you buy CPG stock now?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Jumped 18% Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

While broader markets have lost 8%, some energy stocks have doubled this year.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Popular Stock You Own?

| Puja Tayal

Do you own a popular stock trading at its high while the overall market is in a downturn? Here’s what…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock: Is it Time to Sell?

| Adam Othman

Suncor (TSX:SU) is off its latest all-time high. Here’s a look at why and whether it would be a good…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Allocate More Free Cash Flow to Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-growth stock that promises to allocate more free cash flow to shareholders should be a top investment prospect in…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely see a solid bounce back on superior Q2 performance.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Increase Their Dividends Soon

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian energy stocks are some of the best to buy now, and each offers investors incredible dividend…

Read more »