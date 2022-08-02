Home » Investing » 3 Great Value Stocks to Buy if the Selloff Continues

3 Great Value Stocks to Buy if the Selloff Continues

Investors should consider buying three great value stocks in case a market selloff follows the recent relief rally.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The investment landscape changes every year, depending on the economic environment. TSX investors are fortunate, because Canada’s primary stock market hasn’t lost from 2019 to 2021. The average return, or gain, is 14.34%, although the lowest was 2.17% in 2020 during the first COVID year.

As of July 29, 2022, the TSX is losing by 7.21% year to date, with only four of the 11 primary sectors in positive territory. While the equities advanced 3.74% in the last five trading days, a market correction isn’t remote. Recession fears due to aggressive interest rate hikes still hound the market.

However, instead of pulling out before the selloff continues, consider taking positions in three great value stocks. Loblaw (TSX:L), Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO), and Trican Well Services (TSX:TCW) are well positioned to endure a downturn.

Consumer defensive

Loblaw, which is in the consumer staples sector, is an ideal hedge against inflation. The 22% increase in adjusted net earnings in the second quarter (Q2) 2022 versus Q2 2021 is proof that business is steady. In the first half of the year, pharmacy and healthcare services (17.2%) contributed the most to total sales.  

Its chairman and president Galen G. Weston said, “Loblaw delivered consistent operating and financial results, as customers recognized the value, quality and convenience delivered through our diverse store formats, control brand products, and our PC Optimum loyalty program.”

The management of the iconic grocery chain see signs that inflation has or will soon peak due to normalizing supply chain issues. It also cites the aggressive action of central banks to contain skyrocketing prices. At $116.57 per share, current investors are up 13.24% year to date. The 1.39% dividend should also be safe and sustainable.     

Fully integrated assets

Imperial Oil continues to report glowing financial results this year. In Q2 2022, net income rose 558% to $2.4 billion versus Q2 2021. For the first half of 2022, net income grew 373% year over year to $3.58 billion. Performance-wise, the energy stock is up 36% year to date. The dividend yield is a decent 2.22%.

Chairman, president, and chief executive officer Brad Corson said, “Our second-quarter results are underpinned by an ongoing focus on safe and reliable operations, allowing us to capture significant value from our fully integrated assets amid continued commodity price strength, while also ensuring a stable supply of energy products to support growing demand.”

Role player

Trican isn’t an oil producer, but it plays a vital role in the energy industry. This $924.2 million company supplies oil and natural gas well-servicing equipment and solutions. The solutions and services help customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles.

In the first half of 2022, profit from continuing operations reached $14.8 million compared to the $6.7 million net loss in the same period last year. Free cash flow increased 42% year over year to $45 million. Management’s overall outlook for its services in 2022 is very positive.

Besides the strong global demand for energy, Trican expects commodity pricing to remain strong due to macroeconomic factors. Note that this energy stock has a total return of 286.73% (56.71% CAGR). At only $3.79 per share, the year-to-date gain is 36.82%.

Top value picks

Loblaw, Imperial Oil, and Trican Well Services are excellent choices for value investors. The stocks are outperforming yet are trading below their intrinsic values.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 ETFs That Pay High Monthly Dividends

| Tony Dong

These ETFs offer high yields and consistent monthly income potential.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive Income Stock Offering Monthly Dividends I’d Buy for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In the next 20 years, this energy stock could offer significant growth, while remaining a passive income stock that pays…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Demetris Afxentiou

Great income stocks can be found if you know where to look. Here are several TSX stocks with high dividend…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income ETFs That Have High Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two dividend ETFs could be excellent additions to your portfolio for high-yielding income.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in August

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuation and high dividend yields, these two dividend stocks would be an excellent buy for passive income-seeking…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Commodities Stocks to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Commodity stocks such as Nutrien and Freehold Royalties are well poised to deliver market beating returns to investors in the…

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Dividend Stocks

2 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in an RRSP

| Tony Dong

These two stocks deliver high yields and are a mainstay of Buffett's portfolio.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 Inflation-Resistant TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

With inflation running rampant, which stocks should investors target today?

Read more »