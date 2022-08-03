Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Interested in Building a Source of Passive Income? Buy These 3 TSX Stocks Today

Interested in Building a Source of Passive Income? Buy These 3 TSX Stocks Today

Are you interested in receiving passive income? Buy these three TSX stocks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Many investors dream of being able to build a source of passive income. Doing so would allow you to supplement or even replace, your primary source of income. Fortunately, it’s possible to do this by investing in dividend stocks. By continuing to add shares of solid dividend stocks to your portfolio, you’d be able to snowball your source of passive income much faster than you realize.

In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks investors should buy today if they want to build a source of passive income.

This Canadian behemoth is a top dividend stock

The first TSX dividend stock that investors should buy today is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI). With nearly 33,000 km of track, this company operates the largest railway network in Canada. Canadian National runs lines that stretch from British Columbia to Nova Scotia and as far south as Louisiana. Over its history, Canadian National has attracted many famous investors. This includes Bill Gates, whose foundation remains one of the largest shareholders in the company.

One of the top dividend stocks in the country, Canadian National has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 25 years. That makes it one of only 11 TSX-listed companies to currently hold a dividend-growth streak of a quarter century or longer. Over the past five years, Canadian National has managed to raise its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.2%.

Invest in this underappreciated stock

Investors should also consider buying shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). What’s interesting about this company is that it has such a large presence in the retail industry, yet it mostly flies under the radar. Alimentation Couche-Tard operates more than 14,000 convenience stores across 24 countries and territories. The company estimates that it serves about nine million customers per day across all its locations.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is another Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. It has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 11 years. Over the past five years, Alimentation Couche-Tard has raised its dividend at a CAGR of 19.6%. Despite that amazing growth rate, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio remains very low (12.4%). This suggests that the company could continue to raise its dividend at a high rate over the coming years.

This stock has an amazing dividend-growth rate

Finally, when it comes to outstanding dividends, I believe goeasy (TSX:GSY) should always be up for consideration. For those that are unfamiliar, this company operates two distinct business lines. Its first business segment is easyfinancial, which provides high-interest loans to subprime borrowers. Second, it operates easyhome, which sells furniture and other home goods on a rent-to-own basis. Due to the nature of its business, goeasy has seen record revenues over the past couple of years.

goeasy has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past eight years. Over that period, its dividend has grown at a CAGR of 34.5%. Investors holding shares of goeasy over that period have seen their sources of passive income outpace the inflation rate by a wide margin. If you’re interested in building a solid source of passive income, then goeasy should be included in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

| Sneha Nahata

Earn steady passive income and solid capital gains by investing in these cheap Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you worried about a recession? Protect your portfolio with these three recession-resistant stocks.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Value Pick Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Should investors looking for value seek out Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) as an investment in this difficult market?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Proven Strategy to Get Ahead of Inflation: Earn Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can better cope with inflation by earning passive income from stocks that pay dividends each month.

Read more »

A worker overlooks a refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 3%

| Vineet Kulkarni

Investors should keep their eye on the dividend yield, not the dividend amount, to boost their passive income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Higher Than Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks have yields so high, you won't even need to worry about inflation any more on the TSX…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Here’s 3 Cheap TSX Stocks That Earn Over $300/Month

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of opportunities to earn over $300 a month in TFSA passive income. Here's one strategy that could…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Aditya Raghunath

Lower-priced stocks such as Freehold Royalties offer investors the opportunity to benefit from capital gains and steady dividend payouts.

Read more »