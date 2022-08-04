Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

3 Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

Are you looking for stocks that you can hold for the long run? Here are three great long-term picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing should be looked at as a marathon and not a sprint. If you want to create sustainable wealth for yourself, then it’s important that you’re able to identify companies that could continue to find success over the long term. One way to do that is by looking for companies that have a long history of success and continue to lead their respective industries. By holding stocks of those companies for the long term, investors could see their portfolios grow significantly. Here, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks that are great long-term picks!

This asset management firm should be in your portfolio

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is a stock that I’ve wanted to buy for years. For many different reasons, it remains on the outside of my portfolio. However, I believe that it’s only a matter of time until it finally becomes my newest position. With that said, this company is one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world. It has about US$725 billion of assets under management. Through its subsidiaries, Brookfield has exposure to the infrastructure, insurance, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity markets.

Brookfield checks off many of the boxes that investors should be looking for in growth stocks. First, it has a very fast growth rate. Over the past four years, its portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. In addition, its chief executive officer (CEO) has held the position for two decades and has established himself as one of his generation’s greatest executives. Brookfield stock currently trades 18% lower than its all-time highs. Considering buying shares before this stock jumps back to new heights.

Buy this amazing tech stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another stock that investors should consider holding over the long term. This company was established nearly three decades ago. Since then, it has acquired hundreds of vertical market software (VMS) businesses. Following a very disciplined acquisition criteria, Constellation Software has established itself as a leader within its space. In fact, it has been so successful that the company has needed to become aware of competitors trying to copy its strategy.

For most of its history, Constellation Software has focused on acquiring small- and medium-sized businesses. This focus has allowed the company to perfect its strategy and experience massive success. Since its IPO, Constellation Software stock has grown at a CAGR of more than 30%. Last year, the company announced that it would finally start targeting large VMS businesses. It’s unclear how that will play out in the short term; however, it could have major implications for its stock in the long run.

“Boring” companies can be outstanding stocks to hold

Investors tend to get attracted to the exciting new stocks that enter the market. Whether it be the next tech innovation or a major development in the healthcare space. However, as you can see in this article, companies with less-exciting businesses, or, dare I say, boring businesses, can be excellent stocks to hold in your portfolio. With that said, I really think investors should consider buying shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI).

This company operates the largest railway network in Canada. It runs nearly 33,000 km of track, which spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Canadian National’s ability to operate from coast to coast has made it one of the most recognizable companies in the country. Amazingly, this stock has been an excellent performer over the past year, gaining 20%. For comparison, the TSX has lost nearly 4% of its value over the same period.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Canadian National Railway, and Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

man slides
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: 1 Undervalued Canadian Stock to Buy Before a Market Rebound

| Joey Frenette

Onex (TSX:ONEX) is one of the cheapest stocks on the TSX Index, and it looks like a must-buy right now.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Dividend Growth Stocks with Inflation-Protection Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX dividend growth stocks that are safe havens for risk-averse investors and beginners because of their inflation-protection potential.

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you just have $250 to spare, these three smart stocks could become multi-baggers for long-term investors.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Robin Brown

If you're looking for stocks to tuck away forever, here are the top three TSX stocks that I plan to…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

All You Need to Know About Investing in a Recession

| Puja Tayal

A recession creates an opportunity for value investors. Here’s everything you need to know about investing in the current environment.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Kay Ng

If your goal is to earn regular passive income, select only quality dividend stocks for your investment portfolio.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: Where to Take Positions in Q3 2022 and Have Peace of Mind

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s dividend pioneer and Dividend King are the ultimate stocks for beginners and risk-averse investors.

Read more »

food restaurants
Stocks for Beginners

Top Passive Income Stocks (With Dividend Yields Over 4%) to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and CIBC are cheap dividend stocks that are appealing to new passive income investors.

Read more »