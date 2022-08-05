Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks That Saw Bumper Q2 Earnings Growth

3 Top TSX Stocks That Saw Bumper Q2 Earnings Growth

Some stocks are seeing epic growth even as the market braces for a recession.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

While markets are pricing in a gloomy environment amid an impending recession, some Canadian companies are seeing the best times ever. Their superior second-quarter performance could drive stocks even higher.

Canadian Natural Resources

The country’s biggest energy company by market cap, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) reported its Q2 earnings on August 4. Its net income more than doubled to $3.5 billion in Q2 compared to the same quarter last year.

Oil and gas prices were significantly higher during the second quarter. As a result, almost the entire sector is seeing record profits this year. Apart from higher prices, CNQ’s higher production of 1.2 million barrels per day also benefitted its financials.

Moreover, driven by solid free cash flow growth, Canadian Natural announced a special dividend of $1.5 per share to be paid on August 31. For 2022, the company has planned to pay $3.00 in regular dividends. With this factored in, CNQ now offers a juicy annual yield of 7%.

Oil prices have been trending lower lately, even when there is no foreseeable respite for supply issues. TSX energy stocks have been trading weak, and CNQ has lost 26% since June. Still, it offers promising growth potential given its strong balance sheet, undervalued stock, and healthy dividend profile. But keep in mind that unjustified, speculative movements in energy commodity prices pose a risk.

Nutrien

Crop nutrient giant Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is another company that saw earnings explode during the second quarter. Driven by a strong pricing environment and solid operating performance, Nutrien’s net income grew 224% to $3.6 billion in Q2 2022.

Nutrien is a global leader in potash. Notably, fertilizer prices have skyrocketed since the war in Ukraine. Besides fertilizers, key crops like corn, wheat, and soybean have also seen a steep rise this year. Thus, farmers will have an incentive to raise production, creating higher demand for crop nutritional products.

Nutrien will likely continue to see earnings growth and margin expansion in the next few quarters, driven by rising prices, higher demand, and its expected higher production. However, despite a favourable environment and solid quarterly show, NTR stock has been weak and lost 25% since April.

Tourmaline Oil

Canada’s biggest natural gas producer Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is one of the top performers among TSX energy names. It has seen superior free cash flow growth, massive dividend growth, and balance sheet improvement in the last few quarters. As a result, TOU stock has returned 120% in the last 12 months.

Thanks to sky-high natural gas prices, the entire sector has seen enormous growth since the pandemic. TOU reported a net income of $823 million in Q2 2022, more than double that of Q2 2021.

Moreover, Tourmaline has been flush with cash and has issued special dividends thrice this year. So, it has paid a total dividend of $6.28 per share since last year, indicating a juicy yield of 9%.

Even if oil prices fall, natural gas could keep trading strong mainly due to supply tensions in Europe. Thus, gas producers like Tourmaline might continue to rise higher for the next few quarters.    

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and Nutrien Ltd. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at cheap prices for investors seeking passive income and attractive total returns.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices and secure above-average yields.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building retirement wealth is a long process, but it’s possible for $100,000 to grow to half-a-million dollars over time.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks That Might Be in for a Rough Ride

| Adam Othman

The housing market in the country is going through a rough correction phase, and its consequences will be experienced by…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Need $5,000? Get it Today From This Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock offers stability through its investments, and consistent growth even in a market downturn. And yet, it's an…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

2 Housing Markets in Canada Where Prices Are Being Slashed

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The aggressive rate-hike campaign by the Bank of Canada is starting to impact on housing markets, as evidenced by declining…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stock are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stable ETFs Fit for Newbie Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stable and top-performing TSX ETFs ideal for beginners with low-risk appetites.

Read more »