Home » Investing » Enbridge: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Enbridge: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

As markets continue to face a tonne of uncertainty, there’s no question that Enbridge is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
pipe metal texture inside

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When most Canadians begin investing and putting their money to work, they often assume that they need to buy low and sell high in order to make a profit. However, as is pointed out by Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of all time, the best Canadian stocks you can buy are actually companies that you never have to sell, such as Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB).

Warren Buffett’s exact quote says, “Our favourite holding period is forever.” When you find companies that are highly reliable and constantly growing their operations, there should be no reason to sell.

And in the case of Enbridge, the massive energy giant, the company and its operations are so crucial to the North American economy that it’s a stock that has decades of potential.

But why are Enbridge’s operations so important, and why does that make it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy?

Enbridge is at the heart of the North American economy

The reason why Enbridge is so crucial to the North American economy is the same reason why it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

First off, it’s highly diversified. This helps to lower risk, but it also allows Enbridge to benefit in different ways as market conditions change. For example, during the initial part of the pandemic, when energy prices were ultra-low, Enbridge’s energy services were making tonnes of money.

Fast forward to today, where energy prices are much higher, conditions are better for its pipeline segments, and its energy services are now earning less income.

For investors, all that matter is that the stock can stay resilient and continue to grow. And that’s exactly what we’ve been seeing. Because in addition to its operations, which are extremely important to the North American economy, Enbridge continues to invest excess cash flow in expanding its portfolio.

Lately, that’s included tonnes of investments in renewable energy as the Canadian stock looks to the future.

So, with Enbridge operating well and continuing to expand its portfolio, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy. But for investors that have cash ready to invest today, you may be wondering whether Enbridge trades at an attractive valuation.

Does Enbridge’s valuation make it one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now?

Because Enbridge is such a high-quality and reliable company, it’s sold off much less than many other stocks this year. For one, the energy industry has had stronger tailwinds than any other sector for the majority of this year. In addition, though, investors are looking for high quality and reliable stocks exactly like Enbridge.

Why? Because in economic environments such as today, where risk and uncertainty are higher than normal, investors want to ensure their portfolio is full of highly reliable investments.

Therefore, Enbridge stock currently trades less than 7% off its high. However, even without much of a discount, the energy stock still trades at a reasonable valuation.

As of Thursday’s close, Enbridge traded at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.3 times. That’s roughly in line with its average P/E ratio over the last five years and below its 10-year average of 21.3 times.

In addition, it’s trading at a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 12.7 times. That’s again right in line with its average valuation over the last five years. It’s also below Enbridge’s 10-year average of 13.7 times.

Therefore, although Enbridge doesn’t trade unbelievably cheaply, it certainly offers the opportunity for many Canadians to initiate a position, even in this environment, where it’s one of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy.

And, of course, one of the main reasons to buy Enbridge is thanks to its attractive dividend, which currently yields 6.2% and has been raised every year for more than a quarter century.

So, if you’re looking to shore up your portfolio and find high-quality Canadian stocks that you can buy and hold for years, then Enbridge continues to be one of the first stocks I would recommend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks With Incredibly Fast-Growing Dividends

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of bargain-priced Canadian energy stocks today. Here are three that are rapidly growing their dividends.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building retirement wealth is a long process, but it’s possible for $100,000 to grow to half-a-million dollars over time.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks That Saw Bumper Q2 Earnings Growth

| Vineet Kulkarni

Some stocks are seeing epic growth even as the market braces for a recession.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks You Can Hold, Even if Oil Prices Plunge

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks that focus on energy infrastructure, like Enbridge, or natural gas, like Tourmaline, are solid bets, even if oil…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Let it Snow! 2 Energy Stocks to Warm Your Portfolio With Regular Income

| Puja Tayal

Canadian energy companies will benefit from competition amid a tight liquified natural gas supply. Here are two dividend-yielding energy stocks…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Energy Stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Could Soar if it Acquires Suncor’s Retail Business

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) may be in the running for Suncor Energy's gas stations.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Are Canadian Natural Gas Stocks the Next Suncor Energy? 

| Puja Tayal

Natural gas prices are touching the roof as Russia reduces its gas supply to Europe. Now is the time to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Proven Strategy to Get Ahead of Inflation: Earn Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can better cope with inflation by earning passive income from stocks that pay dividends each month.

Read more »