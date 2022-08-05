Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want Passive Income? These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

Want Passive Income? These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

Are you interested in building passive income? Here are three TSX dividend stocks to buy today!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

For many investors, building a source of passive income is their primary goal. There are many ways that investors can build that source of passive income (e.g., real estate, stocks). However, in my opinion, this is most easily achieved by investing in dividend stocks. When choosing dividend stocks to hold in a portfolio, there are certain characteristics that investors should consider. In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX dividends that investors should buy if they want to build a source of passive income.

Start with this top stock

The first characteristic that investors should look for in a dividend stock is whether it’s been able to raise its distribution over the years. This is important because investors will lose buying power over time if a dividend stock’s distribution is stagnant. This is what makes Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) an excellent company to consider for a dividend portfolio. It has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 47 years. That gives it the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada.

Fortis may be able to do this because of the nature of its business. As a utility company, it tends to receive income on a recurring basis. This provides the company with a very predictable and stable source of revenue, allowing it to plan accordingly for any dividend raises. In addition to its solid history of dividend growth, Fortis offers investors with an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.58%.

Another stock with an outstanding dividend

In addition to ensuring a company can raise its dividend, investors should consider how fast a dividend is growing. This is important, because if a stock’s dividend fails to beat the inflation rate over the long run, then investors could end up losing buying power anyway. That’s why investors should consider buying shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI).

This company has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 25 years. That makes it one of only 11 TSX-listed stocks to currently surpass that mark. In addition to an impressive dividend-growth history, Canadian National’s dividend has grown at a very impressive rate. Over the past five years, its dividend has exhibited a compound annual growth rate of 12.2%. That greatly outpaces the long-term inflation rate.

This stock has been paying a dividend for nearly two centuries

Finally, investors should consider whether a company has an excellent history of paying any dividends at all. Most companies listed as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats don’t have dividend-growth streaks of two decades or longer. That doesn’t mean that they’re terrible dividend stocks. Some of those companies have been paying shareholders dividends for much longer than you realize.

Take Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) for example. It has been paying a dividend since 1833. That means that this stock has been distributing a dividend for the past 189 years and 34 years prior to the Canadian confederation! Bank of Nova Scotia’s forward dividend yield may be the most impressive of the stocks discussed here (5.32%). As a leader within the Canadian banking industry, investors should feel confident investing in this outstanding dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Canadian National Railway, and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at cheap prices for investors seeking passive income and attractive total returns.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices and secure above-average yields.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building retirement wealth is a long process, but it’s possible for $100,000 to grow to half-a-million dollars over time.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks That Might Be in for a Rough Ride

| Adam Othman

The housing market in the country is going through a rough correction phase, and its consequences will be experienced by…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Need $5,000? Get it Today From This Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock offers stability through its investments, and consistent growth even in a market downturn. And yet, it's an…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

2 Housing Markets in Canada Where Prices Are Being Slashed

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The aggressive rate-hike campaign by the Bank of Canada is starting to impact on housing markets, as evidenced by declining…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stock are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks That Saw Bumper Q2 Earnings Growth

| Vineet Kulkarni

Some stocks are seeing epic growth even as the market braces for a recession.

Read more »