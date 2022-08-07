Home » Investing » Canadian Dividend Investors: 2 ETFs That Pay Monthly Income With High Yields

Canadian Dividend Investors: 2 ETFs That Pay Monthly Income With High Yields

Dividend ETFs often pay out monthly distributions compared to dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing in Canadian dividend stocks is a sound long-term strategy, but there is a catch. For investors relying on portfolio withdrawals for income, the quarterly dividend payments can be less than ideal. If you require regular income, quarterly dividends might not hack it, potentially forcing you to sell shares.

An alternative passive approach to buying dividend paying stocks is via an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Both iShares and Vanguard provide a set of low-cost, high-liquidity ETFs that offer exposure to a portfolio of great Canadian dividend stocks. Both ETFs possess yields above 3% and payout distributions on a monthly basis. Let’s take a look at my top picks today.

Vanguard option

My first pick, Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) passively tracks the performance of 39 Canadian stocks characterized by high dividend yields. VDY is heavily weighted in the financials (58%) and energy (23%) sectors, which makes sense given the abundance of large-cap Dividend Aristocrat stocks represented there. Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have paid out and increased dividends for at least 20 years consecutively.

In terms of dividends, VDY currently pays a 12-month yield of 3.81%, which is significantly higher than what the S&P/TSX 60 pays. As mentioned earlier, this distribution is also paid monthly, making it good for consistent income. The management expense ratio is 0.22%, which works out to around $22 in annual fees for a $10,000 investment.

iShares option

My second pick is iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI), which passively tracks the performance of 76 Canadian stocks characterized by high dividend yields. Compared to VDY, XEI has more holdings and is better concentrated in the energy sector (32%) and less so in the financial sector (30%), making it more balanced and slightly more diversified.

In terms of dividends, XEI currently pays a 12-month yield of 3.90%, which is slightly higher than what VDY pays. As mentioned earlier, this distribution is also paid monthly, making it good for consistent income. The management expense ratio is also 0.22%, which is identical to VDY and, again, works out to around $22 in annual fees for a $10,000 investment.

The Foolish takeaway

Both ETFs make for fantastic core holdings for a dividend-oriented investors. In particular, retirees who depend on a steady stream of income might appreciate the monthly distributions of both ETFs. If I had to choose one over the other, my pick would be XEI for its higher number of holdings and more balanced composition. However, VDY makes for a fantastic low-cost holding as well. A great use for both is using them as tax-loss harvesting pairs, which is a way to claim a capital loss against future capital gains to reduce your tax liability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Kay Ng

Stocks tend to go up in the long run. Therefore, buying a basket of diversified stocks on dips should lead…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip dividend stocks such as Royal Bank of Canada and Manulife Financial pay investors a tasty forward yield.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Solid Stocks to Earn $355 Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

Looking to earn steady passive income? Here are three solid TSX stocks that can help you earn a worry-free passive…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy in August for Dividends and Capital Gains

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can still find top TSX dividend stocks trading at cheap prices today for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? The 2 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

New investors should highly consider investing in quality dividend stocks that are on sale in this market correction.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Kay Ng

Here are some dividend stocks that could do well over the next few years. See if they resonate with your…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn $11.5/Day With These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

With the right dividend stocks, it’s possible to earn a healthy passive income to help you fight the impact of…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Earn Big Monthly TFSA Passive Income From These Canadian REITs Forever

| Kay Ng

Don't pass up this awesome opportunity to earn massive passive income! Between these solid Canadian REITs, you can get a…

Read more »