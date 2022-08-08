Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Are you looking for some great income stocks that can provide growth, too? Here are two stellar TSX stocks to buy with dividends well over 3%.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Finding the right mix of investments can take time and a lot of patience. When it comes to income stocks, that perfect mix often involves finding investments with higher yields. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to pick from. Here are two TSX stocks to buy with dividends yielding more than 3%.

Stock #1: Bank of Nova Scotia

It would be nearly impossible to generate a list of income stocks with dividends yielding more than 3% without mentioning at least one of Canada’s big banks.

This time, that big bank is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS). Scotiabank is neither the largest nor most well known of Canada’s big banks. What it does offer investors is a massive long-term upside.

Unlike its big bank peers that turned to the U.S. market for international growth, Scotiabank turned further south to Latin America. Specifically, the bank turned to the nations of Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and Peru. Those four nations are part of a trade bloc called the Pacific Alliance.

The Alliance is charged with improving trade between its members and removing tariffs. As a preferred and familiar lender operating throughout the region, Scotiabank has realized solid earnings from the region.

Long term, that growth is set to continue. Last month, Costa Rica began negotiations to become the fifth member of the trade bloc. Perhaps coincidentally, Scotiabank already has an established branch network in that country, too.

Scotiabank’s prominence in Latin America has paid dividends for the bank. Speaking of which, Scotiabank offers investors one of the juiciest dividends on the market. The current yield works out to a tasty 5.25%. That’s more than enough for Scotiabank to earn a place on any list of TSX stocks to buy with dividends yielding more than 3%.

To illustrate the earnings potential of that dividend, let’s look at a $40,000 investment. That investment in Scotiabank will generate a whopping $2,100 income in the first year alone.

Investors that don’t need to draw on that income yet can reinvest it, allowing it to grow further until needed. Finally, Scotiabank continues to provide handsome annual upticks to that dividend.

Stock #2: TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is another intriguing option to consider adding to a list of TSX stocks to buy with dividends yielding more than 3%.

TransAlta owns a growing network of renewable energy facilities that are located across Canada, the U.S., and Australia. There are two key reasons why investors will want to consider TransAlta.

First, as a renewable energy utility, TransAlta benefits from the same lucrative business model that its fossil fuel-burning peers follow. In other words, a recurring and secure revenue stream backed by long-term regulatory contracts that are known as power-purchase agreements (PPAs). In the case of TransAlta, many of the more than 40 facilities in its portfolio have PPA expiration dates well past 2030.

This makes TransAlta one of the safest long-term investments on the market, but there’s still more.

The second reason to note is the renewable energy aspect itself. Unlike its traditional peers, TransAlta already runs a renewable energy operation. This means the company doesn’t need to invest in costly transitions and upgrades that traditional utilities are now facing.

Instead, TransAlta can invest in growth and continue to offer its tasty dividend.

That dividend, which is distributed on a monthly cadence, works out to a juicy yield of 5.21%.

Final thoughts

Dividend stocks are great, but, like all stocks, they are not without risk. That’s why it’s important to diversify your portfolio. Fortunately, both TransAlta and Scotiabank are stellar investments that offer some defensive appeal in addition to growth.

In my opinion, one or both should form part of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in The Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: 3 U.S. Stocks You Haven’t Heard About

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just stick to Canadian companies for a great dividend, consider these U.S. stocks you probably haven't even heard of.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 Over the Next 5 Years

| Chris MacDonald

Those looking to put $10,000 to work in this rather uncertain and volatile market may want to consider these three…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy in August

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two TSX stocks investors can consider for their TFSA contribution this year.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Doubled Over 3 Years: Can They Do It Again?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks whose share prices have doubled in three years are well-positioned to repeat history and reward investors with…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Smart Buys: 2 Low-Profile Value Stocks With Strong Upside

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-profile value stocks with strong upside are smart buys if you’re looking for investments outside the energy sector.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Growth: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Turn $30K Into $2.5 Million by Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here’s how Motley Fool investors can use their TFSA to create wealth for retirement, all from safe TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Tony Dong

These two TSX stocks have a strong history of growth and increasing dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying dividend stocks? Here are three TSX stocks with high dividend yields!

Read more »