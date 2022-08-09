Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power 

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power 

Amid economic uncertainty, investors look for stocks that can thrive in any crisis and grow long term. Here are two Canadian stocks here for the long run.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dial moving from 4G to 5G

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Rising interest rates and inflation have created fears of a recession. A recession creates a financial and economic toll on everyone from individuals to companies, making investors risk-averse. Thus, most investors cash out from the stock market and hoard cash.

Many high-debt companies dissolve, get acquired, or go bankrupt in a recession. But there are some too-big-to-fail companies that absorb recession shocks and emerge bigger and stronger. This is the time to buy stocks in such companies through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Let’s focus in on two Canadian stocks that are here to stay.

Toronto-Dominion Bank 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD), among the Big Six Canadian banks, has been doing business for 67 years. It has divided its business into three segments, Canadian banking (commercial and retail), U.S. Banking, and wealth management services. The bank is acquiring Cowen to enhance TD Securities’ growth. 

Rising interest rates are making borrowing costly but encouraging deposits among investors. TD Bank’s second quarter deposits in the United States and loans in Canada increased compared to the second quarters of 2021 and 2020. It has a strong mix of deposits and loans and has steadily decreased provisions for losses since the pandemic. But the rising economic uncertainty could increase these provisions if the credit conditions deteriorate. 

TD Bank’s strong financial position will help it sustain a recession and grow in the recovery phase. This strength is behind the stock’s long-term rally. Time and again, TD has dipped and recovered from an economic crisis. It fell 20% in the April 2022 downturn when the central bank increased interest rates. 

If you look at the stock’s historical performance, TD surged 145% through nine years of economic growth (August 2009–August 2018). If you had invested in the April 2009 recession, your returns would have increased 208% in those nine years. A five-month delay reduced returns by over 60%. The right way to invest in this stock is to regularly invest small amounts throughout the downturn. This way, you can reduce your cost per share and lock in a 4.28% annual dividend yield. When the economy recovers, the stock could also give you capital appreciation.

BCE stock

BCE’s (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) history dates back to 1880 when Bell Telephone Company of Canada was created by an act of Parliament. Over the years, it has transformed with technological upgrades. Today, Bell Canada is the largest telecom company in Canada and leading the 5G space. The fifth generation of wireless communications brings low latency, and broadband-level speed to edge devices, creating a foundation for smart cities and automated vehicles. 

BCE’s second-quarter earnings showed the impact of 5G on earnings. Its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 44.2% from 43.5% in the second quarter of 2021 as operating revenue surged by 2.9% to $5.9 billion. The accelerating margin is thanks to higher average revenue per unit (ARPU) from wireless subscribers. 

BCE has been paying dividends for more than 40 years and growing them steadily for over 12 years. It has a manageable net debt leverage ratio of 3.1x, which shows it has three times the operating income to pay interest expenses. Strong growth in mobile phone subscriber and retail internet activations is already rewarding BCE for its investments in 5G. The resulting cash flow from subscriptions would help it service debt and grow dividends in the future. BCE has stayed ahead in the technology race. The 5G adoption could keep the cash flowing for the next decade before another technology upgrade. 

BCE stock grew 120% during the 4G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) rollouts from January 2010 to January 2020 (Fourth-generation wireless communication technology facilitated video calling and live streaming by offering high upload and download speeds.). The 5G evolution is several times bigger than 4G. The stock has corrected 13.7% from its inflated price and is offering an annual dividend yield of 5.7%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Crashed 23% After Q2 Earnings: Why I’d Buy More Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock could stage a sharp recovery soon, as it looks way too oversold after Tuesday’s big crash.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Tech Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Tech stocks are on sale, but that might not be the case for much longer. Here are two top picks…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

Market Volatility: 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The market volatility does not look like it will let up any time soon, but these two stocks are too…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Tech Stocks

Cineplex Stock Shoots Up as Meme Stocks Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock seems to have started a rebound after meme stocks started climbing on Monday. But should investors buy…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

This Is, Hands Down, the Top Canadian High-Growth Stock to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

I expect this attractive Canadian high-growth stock to rally in the near term, as it’s set to announce its latest…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Why Sierra Wireless (TSX:SW) Stock Has Surged 79% in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Sierra Wireless Inc. (TSX:SW)(NASDAQ:SWIR) is a tech stock that has soared on the back of a big acquisition announcement last…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock is Rallying! Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry’s improving fundamentals have helped its stock soar lately and outperform the broader market.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

The Best U.S. Tech Stocks to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks in the U.S. such as Microsoft and Broadcom have the potential to generate massive wealth for long-term investors.

Read more »