Home » Cryptocurrency » Up 22% in 1 Month, Is Bitcoin Now a Buy?

Up 22% in 1 Month, Is Bitcoin Now a Buy?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is still down about 50% but has seen solid movement in the last month, up 22%!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been on the rise in the last month, with prices climbing 22% since July 12 alone. Granted, there have been some dips, and we aren’t out of the woods yet. But with more positivity in the market, is Bitcoin now a buy?

Catalysts

The growth started in mid-July, as the market in general started to react to positive market movement. Across the TSX, we’ve seen positive growth in the last month. And that includes with cryptocurrency.

But a major catalyst that could mean a growth movement is on the way is the investment from meme traders. Remember them? Reddit channel wallstreetbets came into the spotlight by sending cryptocurrency, tech stocks, and other companies soaring within just a day, all from a group decision to buy at once.

While this isn’t a good investment strategy, it does show that investors are starting to believe growth in the market is coming. And, even better, it could be here to stay. That could mean there’s about to be a massive move back towards that other growth currency, Bitcoin.

What to watch

Should Motley Fool investors go out and buy Bitcoin in bulk? I’m not sure about that yet. But if you’re interested in cryptocurrency in general, Bitcoin is probably the way to go. Most of the digital currency traded out there is Bitcoin, so it’s unlikely to be going anywhere. That makes it one of the safer plays in an industry, which has a massive bubble due to burst at any moment (if it hasn’t already).

A way to get into Bitcoin then is by dollar-cost averaging. This reduces volatility by simply investing at consistent intervals. Granted, Bitcoin is quite expensive. But if you’re looking to get in safely, then this is the way to do it.

The main point we like to focus on at the Motley Fool is the ability to invest long term. Sure, you could get into Bitcoin on a consistent basis, and hopefully it will rise fast in the next year. But that’s not really the point of investment. Instead, you should invest long term and be confident in the growth of cryptocurrency.

So, what will it take for Bitcoin to rise again? It will take adoption of cryptocurrency, which has been expanding at a massive rate. In the next decade, major countries and corporations are likely to adopt cryptocurrency and create their own digital currency. This will create the biggest catalyst to the rise in Bitcoin.

Bottom line

I’d say Bitcoin is a buy. But that’s based on its future performance and a cheaper, less-volatile share price. The crypto is down about 50% year to date, yet it still trades at almost $30,000 — much lower than the 52-week high of $85,357, making it a solid time to jump in.

After that? Hold on. Because you could be in for a pretty crazy decade. And it should be the good kind of crazy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin.

More on Cryptocurrency

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

How High Can Lido Crypto Run From Here?

| Chris MacDonald

Questions around just how high Lido DAO (CRYPTO:LDO) can head from here abound, as this token surges more than 250%…

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Cryptocurrency

Top Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) Investor Lost US$917 Million

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top institutional investor in Bitcoin reported close to US$1 billion quarterly losses due to the crypto’s free fall in…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Cryptocurrency

3 Fire-Sale Cryptos to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These three top fire-sale cryptos could be worth a buy for investors looking to dig through the rubble in a…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Time to Bottom Fish These 2 Beaten-Down Cryptocurrencies

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) are two top cryptocurrencies to consider in this beaten-down market.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Cryptos That Could Benefit From Ethereum’s Merge More Than Ethereum

| Chris MacDonald

Following the upcoming Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) merge, these two tokens could actually see more beneficial buying on the horizon.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptocurrencies You Should Watch Out for in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Bitcoin and Ethereum are among the top cryptocurrencies long-term investors should buy right now.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Meltdown – Have we Seen the Bottom?

| Andrew Button

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have bounced back from their crash. Are they buys?

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Can STEPN (CRYPTO:GMT) Regain its Former Glory?

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for innovation in the crypto space may want to take a look at STEPN (CRYPTO:GMT), a unique project…

Read more »