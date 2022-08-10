Home » Investing » BCE Stock: A Dividend Heavyweight That Could Take Share From Rogers

BCE Stock: A Dividend Heavyweight That Could Take Share From Rogers

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock is a nearly 6% yielding behemoth that could skyrocket, as it takes share from rivals.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Shares of BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) have held their own rather well this year, down just 2% year to date. Though the stock slipped more than 16% as a part of a broader market correction, BCE stock still isn’t the cheapest dividend heavyweight out there.

Though the 5.75% dividend yield is bountiful, the 20.4 price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple leaves a lot to be desired, as the Canadian economy slowly moves into a potential 2023 recession. Still, BCE stock has a premium price tag for a reason. Its dividend is incredibly reliable and is likely to hold up through a coming economic downturn. That alone is enough for most Canadian income investors to open up their wallets.

BCE and the Big Three prepare for a recession

Telecoms tend to hold their own better than most other dividend payers during tougher economic times. However, as consumer balance sheets begin to feel a bit of a pinch, we could see missed monthly bill payments as a result of inflation and anticipation of a broader slowdown in economic growth.

In the United States, telecom giant AT&T, which previously spun off its media assets, stated that various consumers are beginning to pay their phone bills a tad late. It’s not a great sign for the industry, as central banks like the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) continue to raise the bar on interest rates.

Despite AT&T’s dire recession warning, BCE stock does have one of the best-covered dividends with yields near the 6% mark. Undoubtedly, BCE has one of the most commanding payouts in the space, making it a go-to for many passive-income investors in Canada.

Currently, BCE’s payout ratio is at 113%, which may seem stretched but is actually just marginally higher than the telecom industry average just south of 100%. Though the telecom space calls for significant infrastructure investments, BCE seems fine balancing investments and its generous capital return structure.

In the latest quarter, BCE clocked in okay numbers in wireless, with 8% growth year over year. With 83,000 postpaid phone users brought in, BCE doesn’t seem to be feeling the effects of an ensuing downturn. Still, things could change, as further evidence of an economic slowdown flows in over the next few months.

BCE could get a jolt from Rogers’s outage

Rival telecom Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) bested BCE in broadband for the latest quarter, with 26,000 broadband subscribers added versus BCE’s 23,000. Though Rogers seems to be in a better spot to take share, its recent nation-wide outage could hurt its reputation and induce considerable switching. Arguably, Rogers’s embarrassing outage is BCE’s gain.

In a competitive telecom environment, such huge outages are unacceptable. Though Rogers has made things right for those affected with credits (around $150 million in outage-related credits expected to be paid out), I’m unsure when the bitter taste in customers’ mouths will be forgotten. Outages not only caused financial damages but a great deal of stress. Perhaps credits may not be enough to prevent customers from jumping ship when the time is right.

In such a competitive telecom scene, outages are unacceptable. And I think BCE can make the most of the opportunity to beckon in switchers.

Bottom line

BCE isn’t cheap. But it doesn’t deserve to be cheap. The fat dividend and ability to take share (away from Rogers in particular) going into a downturn could pave the way for solid year-ahead gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 2 Great Long-Term Picks to Consider Today

| Adam Othman

New investors searching for long-term picks can consider adding these two TSX stocks to their portfolios.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Earn $100 Every Month From 2 Income Plays

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can earn $100 or more in extra tax-free income every month from two high-yield stocks that pay monthly…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? These 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Deliver

| Andrew Walker

Investors seeking passive income can now buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Big Canadian Telecom Stocks: Which Offers the Best Value?

| Kay Ng

Big Canadian telecom stocks are good sources of dividend income. One offers a high yield. Another provides higher growth. Which…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Down by 25%: Is Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) a Good Value Buy Today?

| Adam Othman

Rogers Communication (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) has been shaky in recent weeks and trading for a discount, but is it an undervalued stock?

Read more »

energy oil gas
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy as Recession Approaches

| Aditya Raghunath

Energy stocks such as TC Energy and Canadian Natural Resources allow investors to generate income even in recessionary times.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Drive Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, safe dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How to Earn $363 in Monthly Passive Income for Life

| Andrew Walker

Canadian investors can harness the power of the TFSA to generate steady tax-free passive income for decades.

Read more »