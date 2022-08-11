Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want to Earn Passive Income With Dividends? Watch Out for These Traps

Want to Earn Passive Income With Dividends? Watch Out for These Traps

You can earn passive income by investing in dividend stocks, but choose wisely, so you can limit your time needed to manage your portfolio.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re starting out with small amounts of money, it would be lower risk to invest in a dividend fund. Your investments would be immediately diversified, which is a safer way to invest than building a portfolio with one dividend stock at a time. Commission fees can add up, too, when you trade individual stocks. For example, if it costs you $10 per trade via your bank’s online platform, the fee will be 2% if you invest $500 each time.

Trap #1: Tax implications

If you choose actively managed dividend mutual funds, you should be aware that your investment income could come from dividends, capital gains when fund managers sell stocks for profits, and capital gains when you sell units of the fund to book a profit. Holding the fund units, intending for long-term investing in a non-registered account, you might be surprised to have to pay income taxes on the dividends received as well as capital gains made by the manager for the year they’re made.

If you choose to invest in dividend stocks, you’ll need to pay income taxes on the dividends. Fortunately, dividend income is favourably taxed at a lower tax rate than ordinary income. This is why many retirees hold some solid dividend stocks for passive income. By holding individual stocks, you’ll be in 100% control of when you take capital gains (if you choose to book profits at all). After all, you’ve got to hold the shares to earn passive income.

Trap #2: Not all dividend stocks are suitable for passive income

The S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index, which includes large, established Canadian companies that have increased their dividends for at least five consecutive years, is a good place to start researching for passive income.

Stocks that tend to increase their payouts try to continue doing so. Otherwise, investors will lose faith in their stock. A benefit for dividend stocks that maintain or increase their dividends over time is having a higher percentage of long-term shareholders that hold their shares for passive income, thereby, leading to a lower-volatility stock, which is often a trait that passive-income investors like.

Generally, if your sole purpose is to seek passive income, you would want to avoid dividend stocks that have highly volatile earnings or cash flows through economic cycles. For example, surely, it would be riskier to hold Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) stock than Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock for passive income, as Magna’s earnings are much more cyclical.

Magna’s trailing-12-month (TTM) payout ratio was 76% of earnings, while Fortis’s was 56%. As a regulated utility, Fortis’s earnings are much more stable. That said, Magna does generate strong cash flow. Its TTM payout ratio of free cash flow was 58%. So, while Magna is a riskier investment, its dividend is not in danger presently.

Dividend stocks for passive income

Other than Fortis, you can also consider Royal Bank of Canada and BCE for passive income. Oh, and don’t forget to explore Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) in your Tax-Free Savings Account to earn monthly cash distributions. Since REITs have a diversified portfolio of real estate assets from which they earn rental income, they’re a good option to earn passive real estate income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Magna Int’l. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and Magna Int’l.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Dirt-Cheap Stock (With a Growing Dividend) That’s a Screaming Buy

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is one of many dirt-cheap dividend stocks that I wouldn't be afraid to buy on a market rally!

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement 101: How to Earn $400 Per Month Tax-Free for 40 Years

| Andrew Walker

Here's how TFSA investors can set themselves up to earn $4,800 per year for life in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The macroeconomic environment is tense but investing can be simple. Here are four stocks to buy now and book your…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

What’s More Effective: 1 Growth Stock or 1 Dividend Stock for High Returns?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's settle the age old debate. If you had invested in a huge growth stock or a solid dividend stock,…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need a 2nd Income? 3 Stocks (With Monthly Dividends) to Buy and Hold

| Sneha Nahata

Need extra cash? These cheap Canadian stocks pay monthly dividends and are offering lucrative yield to start a passive-income stream.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Dividend Aristocrats could help Canadian investors earn consistent passive income, even in difficult economic times.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Andrew Walker

Investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for TFSA and RRSP portfolios focused on passive income…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

| Adam Othman

Starting a monthly passive income from your TFSA won't just help with a few small routine expenses; it will also…

Read more »