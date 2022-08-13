Home » Investing » TFSA Pension: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

TFSA Pension: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

These high-yield Canadian stocks look good to buy right now for a TFSA focused on monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Retirees and other TFSA investors seeking monthly passive income can now buy top Canadian stocks at undervalued prices for a self-directed portfolio.

RioCan

RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) operates shopping malls. It is also building mixed-use sites with retail and rental units combined. The 204 existing properties and 13 locations under development are primarily located in six major urban centres strategically situated near core transit routes and areas where people want to live and work.

RioCan took a big hit during the pandemic when lockdowns forced malls to close. Government aid helped RioCan and most of its customers get through the downturn, but investors still saw the unit price plunge, and RioCan trimmed its monthly payout from $0.12 to $0.08. This angered loyal holders of the trust’s units who believed management’s statements through most of the pandemic that the payout was safe.

Today, the company is on the mend. Malls are open and shoppers are flooding back to stores, gyms, and movie theatres. RioCan raised the distribution to $0.085 per month earlier this year. Net income in the first quarter (Q1) came in at $160 million compared to $107 in the Q1 2021.

The unit price rallied to a 2022 high of $26 in March but has pulled back to $20.50 at the time of writing. At this price, the trust units provide an attractive 5% yield, and investors could see another increase in the payout for 2023.

Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg (TSX:KEG.UN) has survived every major economic downturn and disruption in the Canadian restaurant industry over the past 50 years and has grown to more than 100 locations. Steak lovers steadily flock to their favourite Keg locations, many of which are located in former mansions or sites of historical value.

The Keg is known for great food, quality service, and a fun atmosphere. The bar and patios are popular with the after-work crowds and weekend socializers. This business has loyal customers and should continue to thrive now that the pandemic restrictions are in the rearview mirror.

The Keg pays a monthly distribution of close to 9.5 cents. At the current unit price near $15.50 investors can get a 7.25% annualized yield.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) has a current market capitalization of close to $26 billion. The energy infrastructure company has the size needed to drive growth through strategic investments in acquisitions and internal projects.

Pembina Pipeline operates pipelines, logistics, gas gathering and processing, and propane export services. The rebound in the oil and gas sectors bodes well for Pembina Pipeline in the next few years. Producers will start to allocate more capital to boosting output to take advantage of the higher prices. This will drive higher volume across Pembina Pipeline’s businesses.

Pembina Pipeline pays a monthly dividend of $0.21 per share. That’s good for an annualized yield of 5.4% at the current share price of $46.60.

Pembina Pipeline reported strong Q2 results. Earnings came in at $418 million compared to $254 million in the same period last year. Management increased guidance for the year, so the outlook remains positive.

The stock sold off in June, dropping from $53 per share to $43 amid the broad pullback in the energy sector. The dip looks overdone, and Pembina Pipeline still appears undervalued today.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for passive income

RioCan, The Keg, and Pembina Pipeline all pay attractive monthly distributions with high yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on monthly passive income, these stocks look cheap right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Pembina Pipeline.

More on Dividend Stocks

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 Right Away? These 3 Passive-Income Stocks Have Got You Covered

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I could really use an extra $500 to feed my kids, who seem to be permanently hungry. Couldn't you?

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Begin Your Investment Journey

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Housing Market Crash: How to Make a Profit 

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The housing market crash is here, but you can still earn dividends with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP).

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Kay Ng

These monthly dividend stocks can provide both income and growth over the next three to five years. They're for higher-risk…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top High-Yield TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can now buy top Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices and secure above-average yields for a portfolio focused…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Retirees seeking reliable passive income can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Earn Monthly Passive Income: 2 Hot Dividend Stocks in Canada to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These two hot dividend stocks could help you to earn stable monthly passive income in Canada.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Be a Landlord: Top 2 REITs (With Monthly Dividends) I’d Buy and Forget

| Puja Tayal

You can be a landlord and earn monthly dividends for the rest of your life. All you need is the…

Read more »