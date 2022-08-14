Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Juggernaut That Could Grow Fast in a Recession

1 Dividend Juggernaut That Could Grow Fast in a Recession

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock looks way too cheap to ignore, even going into an economic downturn.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s been a pretty choppy start to August, with investors rattled by the U.S. jobs numbers, which were much better than expected, with a jaw-dropping 528,000 positions added in July alone.

With such strength in the job market, the Fed and Bank of Canada (BoC) may have a harder job fighting off elevated inflation without picking up their rate-hike pace. With job growth surging and further upward pressure on wages (this would make it harder to combat inflation), the Fed and BoC may have the means to pull out a few more upside surprises come the next meeting.

Whether or not the Fed and Bank of Canada need to inflict more economic pain remains to be seen. Regardless, I believe the biggest risk to markets today is not being aggressive enough with rates. Like it or not, the markets could continue to be a choppy ride going into year’s end, as investors hope for a soft landing.

At this juncture, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a terrific pick to ride out a rate-induced storm.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands is an underperforming basket of fast-food icons that can’t seem to bring out the most in its chains. Though the firm has struggled in the wildly competitive market of quick-serve restaurants, I think management is on the verge of turning a corner going into an environment that could be a boon for sales growth.

When inflation is high and there are fears that stagnant growth is on the horizon, the low-cost, fast-food firms with solid value options will shine brightest. These days, the consumer is holding up strong, but sentiment could wane quickly in the latter half of the year, as more rate hikes further stress consumer balance sheets.

Indeed, many consumers are sitting on considerable savings. However, inflation has taken a big bite out of such nest eggs. With stagnant wage growth and modest job losses a possibility, I’d be unsurprised if consumers began ditching pricy restaurants for cheap and tasty offerings at the local Burger King or Tim Hortons.

At the end of the day, fast food is a recession-resilient product that economists refer to as “inferior” goods. When times get harder, demand tends to go up. Whether or not the rate-induced slowdown results in a recession, it’s clear that QSR is better geared than most other firms to make the most of the situation.

Menu innovation could be essential to recession-era growth

Following the release of some solid quarterly results, CEO Jose Cil remarked on menu innovation as a means to drive sales growth.

“Our culinary team is now looking to continue to innovate and drive guests in with new ideas,” said Cil in an interview conducted by Yahoo Finance.

Though QSR is open to testing the waters with intriguing new menu items, Cil noted that it will continue to “deliver core products that people love.” Undoubtedly, Tim Hortons is a brand where customers continue to crave the basics.

Turnaround brewing at Tims

For the latest quarter, Tim Hortons saw an impressive 12.2% in same-store sales growth (SSSG), beating estimates calling for 8%. In the Canadian market, Tim Hortons saw SSSG of 14.2% — incredible numbers driven by product innovation.

Indeed, the new “Loaded Bowls” menu item has hit the spot with some Canadians, while its collaboration with Justin Bieber is starting to show signs of paying off. As Cil and company continue to innovate, I expect nothing but great things going into a period of economic sluggishness.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Investors in August

| Kay Ng

Here are two undervalued U.S. stocks to diversify your investment portfolio. They both pay safe and growing dividends!

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are the best options for those seeking high passive income in the next few years in…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 to Invest? 1 Cheap TSX Stock to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock is finally on sale and has made some savvy buy-and-hold investors quite rich.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Robin Brown

If you want monthly passive income from TSX stocks, you have to do a little digging. I've given you a…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 International ETFs to Buy for a Diversified Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Some international markets may prove more resilient against economic downturns, and exposure to them may strengthen your portfolio during crashes…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield Canadian stocks look good to buy right now for a TFSA focused on monthly passive income.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 Right Away? These 3 Passive-Income Stocks Have Got You Covered

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I could really use an extra $500 to feed my kids, who seem to be permanently hungry. Couldn't you?

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Begin Your Investment Journey

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid business models and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »