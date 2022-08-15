Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Stocks to Invest in U.S. Real Estate

2 Stocks to Invest in U.S. Real Estate

Do you need more income? Consider diversifying your real estate portfolio to the south via value U.S. REITs.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
office buildings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Are you strapped for cash? Canadians can diversify their real estate investments to south of the border. You can start earning passive income immediately from U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs) that tend to have big dividends, because they must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.

Discounted but quality U.S. REIT for a 5.3% yield

In most economies, STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) generates stable and growing funds from operations (FFO). The U.S. REIT ended second quarter with a high occupancy rate of 99.5% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 13 years.

As a net-lease REIT, its tenants are responsible for paying property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Moreover, 64% of its 3,012-property portfolio are in service industries that encourage customers to revisit. Its FFO per share rarely drops. It did (by 8%) in 2020 due to temporary economic shutdowns. By all means, that’s not a huge drop.

The dividend stock has delivered as a REIT since it started trading publicly in 2014. That is, it has increased its dividend healthily every year. For example, its dividend-growth rate compounded at close to 5.9% annually over the past five years.

Right now, STORE Capital is undervalued by about 20% from its longer-term normal valuation. The stock yields about 5.3%. Assuming an FFO growth rate of 5%, approximated returns would be north of 10% without any valuation expansion. Investors can also look forward to the REIT increasing its dividend by 5%, more or less, next month.

There’s good reason to believe that the REIT will grow its FFO, which is an important metric that REIT payout ratios are based on, much like earnings for companies. STORE Capital’s 2021 FFO payout ratio was 73%, which aligns with its historical range. Furthermore, it has inflation escalations for its leases that can help drive growth.

Another undervalued U.S. REIT for big dividend income

Most of Medical Properties’s (NYSE:MPW) portfolio of hospitals are in the U.S. but it’s also invested in other geographies, including the U.K., Switzerland, Germany, and Australia, among others. Higher interest rates are a dampener on growth for REITs, but Medical Properties has demonstrated its ability to keep its FFO per share stable and steadily growing since 2011.

The value REIT trades at a decent discount of close to 28% from its normal valuation. However, a part of the discount is due to slower expected growth. Should interest rates plateau or even come down a bit at some point, it could be a catalyst for valuation expansion.

In the meantime, the healthcare REIT pays investors well to wait. It offers a high yield of 6.9% on a FFO payout ratio of about 64%.

Earn U.S. dividends in your RRSP/RRIF

Because U.S. dividends are foreign dividends, they are taxed at Canadian investors’ marginal tax rates if earned in non-registered accounts. In non-retirement accounts, there’s a 15% foreign withholding tax on the dividend that cannot be avoided, even in the Tax-Free Savings Account. To get the full U.S. dividend, hold U.S. REITs in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan or Registered Retirement Income Fund. Consult a qualified tax professional or financial advisor if you need help figuring out the best place to hold your U.S. REITs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Medical Properties Trust and STORE Capital Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The best stocks to buy for passive income tend to have great track records of dividend growth supported by rising…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three non-energy stocks display resiliency in 2022 and are actually beating the TSX year to date.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High-Yield TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and look good to buy today for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Companies such as Pembina Pipeline and Killam Apartment REIT pay investors monthly dividends, making them top bets for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market volatility remains high in Q3 2022, but it’s easy to identify the top-growing stocks on Earth.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy for TFSA Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

This cheap Canadian energy stock provides an attractive dividend yield for TFSA passive income and a shot at some big…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? 1 TSX Stock for $8/Day in Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need cash right away, then this TSX stock can make you passive income from a stable dividend that…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Tony Dong

Canadian dividend stocks make for great long-term buy-and-hold investments.

Read more »