Home » Investing » Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

The best stocks to buy for passive income tend to have great track records of dividend growth supported by rising earnings.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian dividend investors are seeking the best TSX stocks to buy for TFSA portfolios focused on passive income. Companies that are industry leaders with strong track records of dividend growth supported by rising revenue and higher earnings deserve to be on the buy list.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is Canada’s largest financial institution with a current market capitalization of $180 billion. It is also one of the top-10 banks in the world based on this metric.

Royal Bank raised its dividend by 11% late last year and increased the payout by another 7% when it reported fiscal Q2 2022 results. Royal Bank investors have received a dividend annually for more than 150 years.

Royal Bank generated $16.1 billion in earnings in fiscal 2021. The first half of 2022 shows the bank is on track to beat that performance with six-month net income of $8.36 billion, up by around 6% over the same period last year. Return on equity remains high at 18.4%.

Royal Bank stock looks undervalued at the current share price near $128. It was above $149 earlier this year. Economic headwinds could slow the pace of revenue and profit growth in the near term, but investors should still see steady dividend expansion.

Long-term Royal Bank investors have enjoyed strong returns. A $10,000 investment in RY stock 25 years ago would be worth close to $188,000 today with the dividends reinvested. Based on the current dividend yield of roughly 4%, that initial $10,000 investment could now generate as much as $7,500 in annual passive income.

Fortis

Fortis is a utility company with $60 billion in assets located in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Power generation, electricity transmission, and natural gas distribution operations make up the bulk of the portfolio.

Fortis a good stock to buy for passive income. The company gets 99% of its revenue from regulated businesses, so cash flow tends to be reliable and predictable. That is a big reason why Fortis is one of the best dividend-growth stocks in the TSX Index. Fortis has raised the dividend in each of the past 48 years.

The current $20 billion capital program is expected to increase the rate base from roughly $31 billion in 2021 to more than $41.5 billion in 2026. Fortis expects this to drive adequate revenue and earnings growth to support targeted average annual dividend increases of 6% through 2025. That’s good guidance for investors seeking reliable passive income in an era of economic uncertainty.

Fortis grows through acquisitions as well as development projects. The company added a mergers and acquisitions specialist to the senior ranks last year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new deal emerge in the next couple of years.

The current dividend provides a 3.5% yield.

A $10,000 investment in Fortis stock 25 years ago would be worth about $175,000 today with the dividends reinvested. The original $10,000 would now generate more than $6,000 in passive income if all the previous dividends had been used to buy more shares.

The bottom line on the best stocks to buy for passive income

Royal Bank and Fortis are just two good examples of stocks TFSA investors can buy to get reliable and growing passive income. The TSX Index is home to many great dividend stocks that have increased their payouts annually for decades and would be attractive to buy today for a balanced income portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Royal Bank and Fortis.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three non-energy stocks display resiliency in 2022 and are actually beating the TSX year to date.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High-Yield TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and look good to buy today for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Companies such as Pembina Pipeline and Killam Apartment REIT pay investors monthly dividends, making them top bets for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market volatility remains high in Q3 2022, but it’s easy to identify the top-growing stocks on Earth.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy for TFSA Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

This cheap Canadian energy stock provides an attractive dividend yield for TFSA passive income and a shot at some big…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? 1 TSX Stock for $8/Day in Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need cash right away, then this TSX stock can make you passive income from a stable dividend that…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Tony Dong

Canadian dividend stocks make for great long-term buy-and-hold investments.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy for Dependable Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is an excellent time to load up on Canadian dividend stocks. Here are top picks that are all trading…

Read more »