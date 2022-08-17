Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Passive Income Forever

3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Passive Income Forever

Passive-income stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) should be on your radar.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Generating passive income isn’t as easy as picking the dividend stock with the highest yield. Even the best stocks stumble eventually, and a dividend cut or lack of dividend growth could ruin your long-term passive-income strategy. 

What investors need is a stock that can expand dividends every year for several decades. Such stocks are known as Dividend Aristocrats, and they can be the cornerstone of your passive income plan. 

Here are the top three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats that could potentially deliver cash flows forever. 

Dividend Aristocrat #1

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is an impenetrable source of passive income. That’s because utility companies are a natural monopoly. Fortis supplies gas and electricity to over 3.4 million households across the U.S., Canada, and parts of the Caribbean. The company has expanded its portfolio of regulated energy assets from $390 million in 1987 to $60 billion today. 

It’s still steadily expanding. Fortis management expects to raise dividends at a steady annual pace of 6% until 2025. That would mark 52 years of consecutive dividend growth. Put simply, Fortis is a bonafide Dividend Aristocrat. 

The stock is still relatively cheap. It’s trading at 23 times earnings and offers a 3.5% dividend yield. Income-seeking investors should add this to their list. 

Dividend Aristocrat #2

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is another reliable Dividend Aristocrat. In fact, its track record of dividend growth is longer than Fortis’s. BCE has boosted its dividend every year since 1949. That’s 73 years of consistent cash flow growth. 

The stock has more room to grow. It’s Canada’s largest telecommunications firm, which means subscriber growth is correlated with the country’s population growth. Meanwhile, investments in 5G have just been completed and the company completed a $14 billion investment in expanding its fibre optic network over the past two years. 

These capital investments keep the company ahead of the competition and cement its lead. They also guarantee that income-seeking investors can rely on the stock for decades. 

BCE currently offers a 5.6% dividend yield and trades at just 20 times earnings per share. If you’re trying to generate passive income forever, add it to your watch list. 

Dividend Aristocrat #3

The best passive-income stocks are anchored by hard assets. Fortis has utility infrastructure while BCE has fibre optic cables and cellphone towers. Similarly, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a Dividend Aristocrat backed by hard assets. The company owns and operates the largest network of gas and oil transportation infrastructure in North America. 

In fact, 25% of all the crude oil used in North America is transported through a pipe owned by Enbridge. This year, the volume of oil and gas is expected to expand. North America is transporting more energy to Europe to cover the gap left by Russia. This transition could take years and pretty much guarantees steady cash flow growth for Enbridge. 

Enbridge will deliver its 28th year of dividend growth in 2022. Dividends have expanded at an annual pace of 10% since 1995. If the company can sustain this pace, investors can expect their annual dividends to double by 2029. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Canadian Couples Can Earn $747 Tax-Free per Month for Life

| Andrew Walker

Canadian couples can take advantage of their TFSA contribution space to create a significant stream of tax-free passive income.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

4 High-Growth Stocks I’d Buy Before the Summer Ends

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top growth stocks like Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) and others are well worth picking up even as the Canadian market…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Self-Directed RRSP

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can still find top TSX dividend stocks trading at cheap prices to buy for a self-directed portfolio focused…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for high-yield dividend stocks for your portfolio? Here are two Canadian stocks that yield more than 3%!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Earn $15 Passive Income a Day With This 1 Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $15 or more in daily passive income from a high-yield dividend stock that’s outperforming the TSX in…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks That Pay You to Wait

| Kay Ng

Get paid decent dividend income while you wait for price appreciation from this diversified group of TSX growth stocks.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

3 Real Estate Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Adam Othman

If you are worried about investing in real estate in Canada right now, there are quite a few resilient stocks…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Turn $40,000 Into a $740,000 Tax-Free Pension

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors who buy top dividend stocks and reinvest the payouts can build substantial tax-free wealth.

Read more »