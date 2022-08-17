Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Are You Starting a Stock Portfolio? If Yes, Keep It Safe and Simple

Are You Starting a Stock Portfolio? If Yes, Keep It Safe and Simple

First-time investors should keep their stock portfolios safe and simple by holding time-tested, income-producing assets.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s never too late to start investing in stocks and build a portfolio. Canada’s primary stock exchange is underperforming thus far in 2022, but it doesn’t mean we are in a bear market. The TSX must fall 20% to make it official. As of mid-August 2022, the year-to-date loss is only 4.9%.

The suggestion to first-time investors is to keep it safe and simple. Warren Buffett, the GOAT (greatest of all time) of investing, said, “Never invest in a business you cannot understand.” If you follow his advice, you’re on the right track if the stocks in your starter kit are the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE).

More Buffett advice is, “Don’t watch the market closely.” With RBC and BCE, you don’t have to because the former is Canada’s largest bank and the latter is the most dominant player in the telco industry. The Big Six Bank and 5G stock are not only for long-term investors but also beginners.

Both companies have the financial muscle to weather market storms and economic downturns. They are excellent passive income providers paying attractive dividends. Furthermore, their dividend track records are more than 100 years old.

Long-term hold

The RBC economics team warns that stronger-than-expected inflation continues to force central banks into aggressive action. The Bank of Canada will announce its next rate decision on September 7, 2022. While global price pressures appear to be easing and inflation is close to peaking, RBC analysts say it won’t slow significantly to the Fed’s target range without a weaker economy.

Earning passive income is important as ever because inflation erodes purchasing power. RBC is trading at $128.45 per share (-1.71% year to date) and pays a 3.99% dividend yield.

The total return of 49,361%, or 13.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), in 49.7 years is enough justification to invest in this Big Bank stock. In fiscal 2021, RBC’s net income of $16 billion was 40.3% and 24.7% higher than in fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Dividend machine

BCE needs no introduction as everyone knows that its telecom products and services are essential to people and businesses. The $59.6 billion company is a cash cow and dividend machine. The company’s average EBITDA growth rate has increased to 5.3% over the past 12 months, versus a 3-year EBITDA growth rate of 2.1%, as it large investments in 5G and fiber-to-the-home begin to payoff with high mobile phone and internet subscriber growth.

If you take a position today, the share price is $64.85 (+1.3% year to date), while the dividend yield is a hefty 5.71%. Like RBC, BCE is for keeps. The telco stock’s total return in 46.7 years is an impressive 77,674 (15.3% CAGR).

Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, said, “The Bell team continues to deliver for all the stakeholders we serve.” While net earnings in Q2 2022 declined 10.9% versus Q2 2021, free cash flow (FCF) increased 7.1% year over year to $1.3 billion.

Reinvest the dividends

The average dividend yield of RBC and BCE is 4.85%. Assuming you allocate $5,000 to each stock, the pair will produce $121.25 in passive income every quarter. That amount isn’t bad for starters. If you don’t collect the dividends and instead reinvest them, the value of your investment should compound considerably over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Follow the KISS Model With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks keep it super simple for new investors. You'll need each of these services over the next decade…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: Pay Down Debt and Get Rich in Just 1 Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millennials continue to have huge debt on their hands, but they can pay it off and become rich by getting…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

3 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could lift up your portfolio during a recession? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

4 Top Growth Stocks Still on Sale, But Not for Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are the top four growth stocks I would consider.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

If you got a decade-long time horizon, here are two top TSX stocks that could significantly grow your portfolio.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks offer a no-brainer choice when it comes to investing, even just a small amount over time.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top TSX stocks that could outperform amid volatile times.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Get More Income With Dividend Stocks. Here’s How

| Kay Ng

These safe and discounted dividend stocks can pay you growing dividend income for many years to come. They're good core…

Read more »