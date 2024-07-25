Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could be one of the most undervalued stocks out there – at least, for long-term investors that is.

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a prominent player in the global automotive industry, known for its diversified product portfolio that includes ADAS, powertrain technologies, and various automotive systems. And yet, shares of Magna stock are down 27% in the last year.

As investors consider adding Magna to their portfolios, a key metric often evaluated is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which currently stands at 12.5. So, is that enough? Or is the stock still far too volatile to consider? Let’s get into it.

Recent earnings

Magna reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 2.8% during its most recent quarter. This totalled $11 billion . What’s more, the company’s growth trajectory suggests resilience in its business operations, even amid challenging market conditions. And that’s despite missing analysts’ expectations for Q1 2024, where earnings per share (EPS) was $1.08 against a projected $1.26.

Looking ahead, analysts project significant earnings growth, estimating an EPS rise from $5.83 to $7.04 in the next year, indicating a promising upward trend . Furthermore, Magna’s strategic focus on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electrified powertrain products positions it well to capitalize on the industry’s shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles.

These high-growth areas are expected to drive future revenue and profitability. The company’s continuous investment in innovation and technology underscores its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge.

Risks

However, investors should consider several risks. The automotive industry is experiencing significant volatility due to supply chain disruptions, rising material costs, and evolving consumer preferences. Magna’s missed earnings in Q1 2024 raise concerns about operational challenges and the company’s ability to consistently meet market expectations. Additionally, heavy investments in new technologies come with execution risks and the potential for higher research and development expenses without guaranteed returns.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape in the automotive sector, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies, is intense. New entrants focusing solely on EVs may pose a threat to traditional automakers like Magna, which must balance legacy operations with innovative ventures. This competitive pressure could impact Magna’s market share and profitability.

Is it worth it?

So now the question becomes, do the rewards outweigh the risks? At a P/E ratio of 12.5, Magna’s stock appears attractively priced compared to the broader market and industry averages. This lower valuation provides an appealing entry point for investors seeking value.

Additionally, Magna offers a dividend yield of approximately 4.3%, providing a steady income stream alongside potential capital appreciation . This combination of growth potential and income makes Magna an appealing option for a balanced investment portfolio.

While Magna’s dividend yield is attractive, its sustainability depends on the company’s ability to generate consistent cash flows. The recent earnings miss raises questions about future cash flow stability and the potential risk of dividend cuts if financial performance does not improve. Investors seeking long-term income should monitor Magna’s earnings and cash flow closely.

Bottom line

Magna International’s current P/E ratio of 12.5 suggests an attractive valuation, especially given the company’s growth prospects and strategic investments in high-potential areas. However, potential investors should weigh these positives against the operational and market risks highlighted. The automotive industry’s volatility and competitive pressures require careful consideration.

Investors should therefore stay informed about Magna’s performance, especially with the upcoming earnings report on August 2. This should provide further insights into the company’s financial health and future outlook. By balancing the potential for growth with the associated risks, investors can make a more informed decision about including Magna International in their portfolios.