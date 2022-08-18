Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 1 Top TSX Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Top TSX Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Here’s one of the best TSX energy stocks investors can buy now and hold forever.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Oil prices have seen a sharp correction lately — a few months after reaching their highest level since 2008. While the long-term demand outlook for traditional energy products remains high, concerns about a near-term recession are haunting oil investors. The commodity market correction has also taken a toll on the TSX energy stocks.

But given the positive long-term outlook for oil demand, the recent drop in energy stocks could be temporary, which investors can take as an opportunity to buy their favourite stocks cheap. In this article, I’ll highlight one of the most attractive oil stocks investors can buy and hold for the long term.

Top TSX energy stock to buy and hold forever

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) is a Calgary-headquartered integrated oil firm with a market cap of $37.9 billion. The company primarily focuses on the production, transportation, and sale of oil and gas through its upstream, downstream, and chemicals segments.

This TSX energy stock currently trades at $59.28 per share with nearly 30% year-to-date gains — thanks to its strong stock rally in the first quarter. Despite its strong financial growth trends, however, the stock hasn’t seen much appreciation lately. In the last three months, it has seen 9% value erosion.

Strong post-pandemic recovery

As the COVID-related restrictions on physical activity started affecting its operations and the demand for energy products, Imperial Oil’s 2020 revenue fell by 34.4% YoY (year over year) to $22.4 billion. But its revenue for the year still managed to exceed analysts’ estimates. As the pandemic also caused a sudden, massive drop in oil and gas prices, Street analysts expected the company to burn more than $800 million in cash that year. Nonetheless, the company reported a much narrower adjusted net loss of $385 million that year with the help of its focus on efficiencies and cost-cutting efforts.

As the demand and prices for energy products rapidly increased the following year, Imperial Oil’s total revenue jumped by nearly 68% YoY in 2021 to $237.6 million. Similarly, its adjusted earnings for the year stood at $3.65 per share, surpassing its pre-pandemic 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share.

After posting a solid post-pandemic recovery, Imperial Oil’s financial growth trends are continuing to improve in the ongoing year. In the June quarter, the company’s total revenue more than doubled from a year ago to $17.3 billion. During the quarter, its upstream production reached 413,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day — its highest second0quarter (Q2) production level in more than three decades. This factor, along with its sustained strong downstream operating performance, helped Imperial Oil register a massive 626% YoY growth in its Q2 adjusted earnings to $3.63 per share — over 40% higher than Street’s estimates.

In the last year, Imperial Oil has increased its focus on the upstream portfolio with long-life, low-decline sand assets. This is one of the reasons it recently decided to sell its interest in XTO Energy Canada for about $1.9 billion. The company expects increased focus on the upstream portfolio to help it maximize shareholder value in the long run. Apart from these positive factors, Imperial Oil stock offers a decent dividend yield of around 2.3% at the current market price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Warren Buffett Is Going All-In on Oil: Should You?

| Andrew Button

Warren Buffett is buying oil stocks. In the past, he owned Canadian oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 18

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight recovery in oil and metals prices could help the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark to open slightly higher today.

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Top Stocks for Commodity Exposure

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Top stocks like Teck Resources have been hit lately, but most commodity markets remain strong and ready for the next…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

2 Hot Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Amid the Ongoing Correction

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian energy stocks look really attractive to buy amid the ongoing oil and gas sector-wide correction.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Energy Stocks

STEP Energy (TSX:STEP) Just Grew its Free Cash Flow by 3,347%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians who will invest in a small-cap energy stock with outsized gains in 2022 are taking a step in the…

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices point to a lower open for the main TSX benchmark today.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy King (and its Fast-Growing Dividend) Is Too Cheap to Ignore!

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) stock has been rewarding shareholders with huge dividend hikes of late, and they may not slow…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks May Start a 2nd Rally in October

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) could rally in the second half of the year.

Read more »