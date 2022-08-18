Home » Investing » Have $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy at the Real Estate Bottom

Have $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy at the Real Estate Bottom

Many real estate stocks offer both dividends and decent growth potential. And if you grab them at a discount, you can enhance the overall return potential.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The real estate market in Canada is currently a mixture of two oppositely moving constituents, the first of which is the residential sector. The housing market or the residential real estate segment is going down at an alarming rate.

Following in the footsteps of big banks, Desjardins has recently revised its forecast for the Canadian real estate market. The last estimate put the overall price fall between Feb. 2022 peak and Dec. 2023 at 15%.

However, the market is already close to that mark, at least 16 months too early. The revised forecast puts the total fall between 20% and 25%.

The second, relatively smaller constituent, commercial real estate, might be going the other way, at least in some areas. Edmonton is an example where the commercial real estate market saw a jump of about $530 million between the first and second quarters of the year.

This is important to understand, because it may indicate that commercial properties or commercial real estate stocks (including REITs) might be safe investments right now. But if you want to take advantage of the real estate crash, you should consider buying two residential real estate stocks when the market finally bottoms out.

One of the largest REITs

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is one of the largest REITs in the country, both by asset value and market cap. The REIT currently has about $17 billion worth of assets and a massive portfolio of 67,000 housing units. Most of them are owned directly by the REIT, but there are also the ones it manages on behalf of third parties.

As the name suggests, apartment properties are the core focus of the REIT, though it also has land lease communities on its portfolio.

The REIT stock has almost always been more coveted for its capital-appreciation potential than its dividends, even though it’s an aristocrat, mainly because the yield is usually low compared to other REITs. But if you can buy it at a heavily discounted price, you will also lock in a much more attractive yield than the current 3%, which is already the result of a 22% discount.

A residential rental company

Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN) is similar to CAP REIT in one regard: it focuses on the residential real estate too. Its portfolio is made up of about 37,000 residential properties, and the assets under management are marked at about $16.4 billion, though more than half of them come from third-party owners who rely on Tricon for their property management.

But Tricon is different for a few reasons. Its portfolio also includes a decent number of single-family homes, and most of the portfolio is in the U.S.

It’s too soon to predict how much its small Canadian portfolio of residential properties will bring down the stock, but any discount may be welcome. The stock is undervalued right now, and if it drops further without its income suffering a significant hit, it may become even more attractive.

Foolish takeaway

Understanding the different dynamics of commercial and residential segments is essential for real estate investing in Canada right now. Even if you are not buying the real estate assets directly and investing through the stocks, the understanding may come in handy, as it may reflect in the stocks sooner or later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tricon Capital.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Young and old income investors can sleep easy by holding three high-yield dividend stocks for the long term, if not…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers investors a whopping 9.02% dividend yield that's remained stable for over a decade.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 TSX Energy Stocks With Incredible Dividends

| Robin Brown

TSX energy stocks are gushing cash. Here are four top stocks to own for a combination passive income and capital…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: A Great Pick to Boost Your RRSP Retirement Fund

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock is a dirt-cheap telecom stock with a huge dividend yield to keep RRSP investors happy.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Deliver

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive income stars like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 1 Cheap TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own for 35 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can still find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at discounted prices.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy in Canada Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest stocks investors in Canada can buy now.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) are two top value stocks to consider right now.

Read more »