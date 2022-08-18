Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » New Investors: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks I’m Considering Buying Today. You Should, Too

New Investors: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks I’m Considering Buying Today. You Should, Too

Are you looking for blue-chip stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I’m considering today!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When investors talk about blue-chip stocks, they tend to refer to companies that are well established and lead their industry. Because of those characteristics, blue-chip stocks could be excellent buys for new investors. However, more experienced investors could be attracted to those stocks as well because of how successful they are as businesses.

In this article, I’ll discuss three blue-chip stocks that I’m strongly considering adding to my portfolio. New investors should take a look at these companies as well.

I’m a big fan of this financial institution

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is a stock that I’ve had on my watchlist for years. For one reason or another, it hasn’t ever been able to crack a spot in my portfolio. However, if there’s a stock that I’d add next, it’ll very likely be Brookfield. This company operates a portfolio with more than US$750 billion of assets under management. That makes it one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world.

What some investors may not realize is that, despite its large size, Brookfield continues to grow at a very fast rate. Over the past four years, Brookfield’s portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. At this rate, Brookfield’s portfolio could surpass the US$1 trillion mark in a couple of years. Brookfield stock should also be noted for its massive success over the years. Dividends excluded, Brookfield stock has grown at a CAGR of 14.7% since its initial public offering nearly three decades ago.

This tech stock has been massively successful

If you’re interested in stocks with even greater growth potential, then consider Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This is another stock that I’ve been watching for years. What interests me about Constellation Software is its uncanny ability to generate high returns seemingly every year.

Looking at Constellation Software stock’s performance over the past year, investors will note a 2.65% gain. Although that’s much lower than what Constellation Software normally generates, it still outpaces the broader market at a time when many growth (and tech) stocks have fallen more than 50%.

Constellation Software continues to be led by its founder, Mark Leonard. Under his leadership, Constellation Software has become a serial acquirer that has found success incorporating small- and medium-sized vertical market software (VMS) businesses into its network. Constellation Software has started targeting large VMS businesses for acquisition, but it may be too early to make any conclusions about how that’s affected the company so far.

A new stock on my radar

Prior to this year, I never really gave Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock much thought. However, I’ve always known it to be a well-established company that serves an important niche. Today, that niche may be more essential, as consumers look for ways to cut down on spending. I think this could be an excellent momentum stock for investors to consider buying today.

Over the past year, Dollarama stock has gained more than 38%. This massive success is supported by growth in the company’s financials. In its most recent earnings presentation, Dollarama reported a 12.4% year-over-year increase in its first-quarter revenue. The company also noted that it opened 10 new stores, which could help it continue its growth in the future. With more than 1,400 stores across Canada, Dollarama is a dark horse stock that investors should heavily consider buying today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Are You Starting a Stock Portfolio? If Yes, Keep It Safe and Simple

| Christopher Liew, CFA

First-time investors should keep their stock portfolios safe and simple by holding time-tested, income-producing assets.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Follow the KISS Model With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks keep it super simple for new investors. You'll need each of these services over the next decade…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: Pay Down Debt and Get Rich in Just 1 Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millennials continue to have huge debt on their hands, but they can pay it off and become rich by getting…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

3 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could lift up your portfolio during a recession? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stocks for Beginners

4 Top Growth Stocks Still on Sale, But Not for Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are the top four growth stocks I would consider.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

If you got a decade-long time horizon, here are two top TSX stocks that could significantly grow your portfolio.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks offer a no-brainer choice when it comes to investing, even just a small amount over time.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three top TSX stocks that could outperform amid volatile times.

Read more »