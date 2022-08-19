Home » Investing » Got $200? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $200? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Turn $200/month into $200K by investing in these cheap TSX stocks.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The best part about shares is that you can start investing with whatever amount you have. Even a small investment of $200 a month can turn into 200K in 20 years at a modest annualized return of 12%. This significant growth is due to the power of compounding and a disciplined approach towards buying stocks at regular intervals and holding them a long time. 

If you can spare $200 a month, here are my top two picks that are trading cheap and could deliver more than 12% average annualized returns to help you generate significant wealth in the long term. 

Lightspeed

Omnichannel, commerce-enabling platform provider Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) is a solid long-term bet. Notably, concerns over its growth and investors’ negative sentiment on tech stocks dragged Lightspeed lower. 

For context, Lightspeed stock has fallen more than 83% from its highs and trading cheap on valuation. Lightspeed stock is trading at the next 12-month enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 2.8, which is significantly lower than its historical average.

Despite concerns, Lightspeed’s business continues to grow rapidly while its organic growth impresses. Its products targeting retail and restaurant operators are witnessing healthy adoption, which is encouraging. Further, easing restrictions is leading to higher in-store shopping and outdoor dining, driving demand for its omnichannel commerce platform. 

Further, Lightspeed’s focus on expanding its customer location footprint, the introduction of new modules to drive average revenue per user, and growing payment penetration augur well for growth. Moreover, its selective acquisitions increase its market penetration, help it enter new verticals and accelerate product development. 

With Lightspeed shares trading at a significant discount, and its business benefitting from multiple catalysts, it is poised to deliver solid growth in the long term.

Telus 

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) stock has the potential to deliver strong returns on the back of its profitable growth. Further, this telecommunication company consistently enhances its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. What’s more? Investors can capitalize on the 5G revolution by investing in Telus stock. 

Telus aggressively invests in its network infrastructure and focuses on expanding its PureFibre network. Further, its capital investments will increase the coverage and speed of its 5G capabilities. These initiatives will strengthen its positioning in the domestic market and help acquire new customers. 

Telus is expected to benefit from strong mobile and fixed customer growth. During the last reported quarter, Telus added 24,000 mobile and fixed customers. Further, its superior bundled offerings and strong broadband network drive customer loyalty and lead to lower churn. 

Higher sales and improved margins in the mobility segment will likely support its bottom line. Moreover, the momentum in DLCX (Telus International) bodes well for growth. 

While Telus is poised to deliver returns, investors are expected to benefit from its stellar dividend-growth program and share buybacks. Telus is targeting mid to high-single-digit growth in its dividend over the coming years. Moreover, its strong cash flows indicate that it could continue repurchasing its stock. 

Investors can earn a well-protected dividend yield of 4.5% by investing in Telus stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Investing

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

Market Slump Got You Down? Buy This 1 Dividend Behemoth

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock is a dividend behemoth that may be a top pick for new passive-income investors.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy if the Housing Correction Continues

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An analyst downgraded several real estate stocks because of the housing market correction, but expect REITs from the office and…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: Retire in 10 Years With These Tips

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Millennials, stop living your life based on a job. You can retire in a decade by taking these steps and…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Start Building a Portfolio With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking about starting an investment portfolio? Here are three stocks to get you on your way!

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy for $473/Month Tax-Free Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Creating a healthy passive income requires both a hefty amount of capital and high-yield stocks. Sustainability is also an essential…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for growth stocks that could create significant wealth over the coming 20 years, here are three…

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 19

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index is likely to open lower today due to a bearish movement in commodity prices -- especially…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

The Value Anomaly – Why Dirt Cheap Stocks Outperform

| Andrew Button

Cheap stocks like The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) tend to outperform bubble stocks.

Read more »