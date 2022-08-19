Home » Investing » This Value Stock is Outperforming Amid Inflation

This Value Stock is Outperforming Amid Inflation

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock has done incredibly well amid inflation, and has the ability to continue thriving ahead of a recession.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Passive income investors looking for the biggest bang for their invested buck should be active buyers in this market.

Sure, it’s been a turbulent 2022, and it could get even rockier as central banks, like the Federal Reserve or Bank of Canada, look to apply more pressure to inflation. It will not be easy to bring down inflation without causing economic damage and further stress on the housing market. In any case, inflation seems to be the ugliest of all beasts. And that’s why Fed chairman Jay Powell sounded a tad more hawkish than markets would have liked during the central bank committee’s meetings on economic policy direction this week.

Taking advantage of volatility

In any case, investors had better get used to volatility. The S&P 500 plunged as low as 24% in the first half, only to enjoy a remarkable 17% run off those June lows. Indeed, volatility works in both directions. Though volatility and wild summer swoons are perceived as a negative through the eyes of investors, it’s actually a good thing for Foolish new investors seeking to get more equity exposure.

Big ups and downs increase the chances that the market misprices stocks. After a bear market move (a 20% fall from peak to trough), the odds of buying a stock at a discount to its true worth or intrinsic value are higher. As such, self-guided investors and stock pickers should embrace the recent barrage of choppiness, rather than looking to seek shelter in cash or risk-off assets.

To that end, let’s take a closer look at one value stock that’s made the most of the inflationary surge. Though inflation is a beast that swindles nearly everybody, according to Warren Buffett, Loblaw has been able to dodge and weave past such headwinds far better than other firms.

Without further ado, consider shares of Canadian grocery chain Loblaw (TSX:L).

Loblaw

Loblaw is a Canadian grocery kingpin that’s done exceptionally well over the past year, crushing the TSX Index so far this year, with more than 20% gains year to date. Indeed, Loblaw’s managers have done better amid inflation than most other firms, thanks to prudent cost controls and its robust private label, which had a chance to outshine with its lower-cost products over the past year.

As a grocer, Loblaw found itself in the right place at the right time amid scorching-hot food inflation. Though many may slam Loblaw for profiting off the inflation surge (CPI sits just below 8% at writing), the firm has made considerable changes to its business structure in recent years.

Undoubtedly, the Loblaw of today is far leaner than it was just a few years ago before the firm embarked on margin-driving initiatives. Significant investments in digital advertising and the various divestitures (think gas bars) have helped improve fundamentals across the board. The firm now boasts an ROE (return on equity) of 18.4%, just shy of the industry average of 19%.

As the private label continues to flex its muscles, I’d look for Loblaw to push its efficiency metrics towards, and eventually, above industry averages.

At just 0.7 times price-to-sales (P/S), Loblaw stock seems like a terrific value for those seeking robust dividend growth amid a potential economic slump. In May, the food retailer upped its dividend by four cents per share to 40.5 cents, the highest increase in more than a decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Top TSX Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks for Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects, these three stocks would be a good addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Top TSX Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got some cash that you're looking to invest now, here are three smart investment options on the TSX.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Top TSX Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

While the market faces significant headwinds, it's crucial to ensure that you can commit to the TSX stocks you're holding…

Read more »

Top TSX stocks to buy in August 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in August 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said.…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Top TSX Stocks

TD Bank vs Suncor Energy – Which Value Stock is Best?

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is a great dividend stock. Could Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) be even better?

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Top TSX Stocks

Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Is Trading Close to Its Yearly Lows

| Vineet Kulkarni

AC stock has lost 26% in 2022. Its strong balance sheet could help it emerge stronger through difficult times.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Top TSX Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is Down by Over 70%: Can it Recover?

| Adam Othman

The blue-eyed darling of the Canadian tech sector had a stellar performance since going public until 2021 but has since…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Top TSX Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best long-term investments for your portfolio are hard to spot. Here are two growth stocks to boost…

Read more »