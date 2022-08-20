Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

Are you interested in buying stocks that can pay you monthly? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Dividend stocks can be very attractive because of the source of passive income that they provide. However, many dividend stocks tend to make distributions once every quarter. That means investors will be paid out every three months. For investors that are hoping to live off their dividends, a monthly payout may be more appealing. This gives investors more flexibility and reassurance knowing that the next dividend payment isn’t that far away.

In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks that pay dividends monthly!

An outstanding dividend stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) may not be a stock that many investors are familiar with, but it’s been an excellent one to hold for the past decade. This company provides pipelines, facilities, and marketing services within the energy industry. A large proportion of its revenue is supported by fee-based and high take-or-pay contracts.

Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Pempina Pipeline has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past nine years. With a forward dividend yield of 5.25%, this stock should be very attractive to dividend investors. In addition, its standard dividend-payout ratio was reported to be 53% in 2021, which suggests that Pembina Pipeline has room to continue raising its distribution in the future.

A popular telecom provider

Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B)(NYSE:SJR) is one of the largest telecom providers in Canada. Its mobile division operates under two banners: Shaw Mobile (British Columbia and Alberta) and Freedom Mobile (British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario). Shaw also provides residential communication services to customers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northern Ontario via its Fibre+ wireline network.

Although Shaw isn’t listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, I believe this stock is still worth consideration. Since 2009, the company has done an excellent job increasing dividends over time. Over the past 13 years, its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3%, which beats the long-term inflation rate. In addition, over that 13-year period, Shaw’s dividend has never experienced a decline. For those reasons, I believe Shaw is a monthly dividend payer worth holding in a portfolio.

Check out this renewable utility company

Finally, TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is a company that monthly income investors should consider holding today. It operates a portfolio of renewable wind, hydro, and gas power generation facilities. All considered, TransAlta Renewable’s portfolio has a generation capacity of about 2,900 megawatts. That makes it a major player in the global renewable utility industry.

Similar to Shaw, TransAlta Renewables isn’t listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. However, it has also done an excellent job of increasing its dividend over time. Over the past nine years, TransAlta Renewables’s dividend has never seen a decline. It has also grown at a CAGR of about 6%. With a forward dividend yield of 5.24%, TransAlta Renewables should attract many dividend investors hoping to build a source of passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in Canada to Drive Your Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Are you looking for stocks to boost your passive income? Here are three cheap Canadian stocks with solid monthly dividends…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can still find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices for portfolios focused on…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Newbies: 2 Medium-Risk, High-Yield ETFs that Pay Monthly Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Newbie investors should find these two medium-risk, high-yield ETFs attractive for their monthly dividend payments.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $397 per Month Tax-Free for 40 Years

| Andrew Walker

Canadian TFSA investors can now buy great dividend stocks at discounted prices to generate steady tax-free passive income for decades.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for investors to buy in their RRSP and TFSA portfolios.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Generate Passive Income Hand Over Fist

| Andrew Walker

Investors now have an opportunity to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices for a self-directed TFSA focused on…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $13.5/Day Tax Free for Life

| Sneha Nahata

By leveraging a TFSA, Canadians can earn a tax-free passive income of $13.5 every day for life.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 3 Stocks With an Over 5% Dividend Yield

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks would be ideal for your portfolio, given their high dividend yields and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »