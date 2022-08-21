Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 Ridiculously Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA Investors: 3 Ridiculously Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Small-cap stocks can provide huge upside in a TFSA. Here are three ultra-cheap stocks to pick up right now for the long run.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you aren’t afraid to be a long-term investor in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), there are some very attractively priced small market cap stocks available on the TSX. The recent stock market rally has propelled many large-cap stocks up. Yet there are still some unbelievable deals in lesser-known, smaller stocks.

Small-cap stocks could grow massive in a TFSA

Often, small-cap stocks are avoided by large institutional investors, because they are less liquid, and it’s harder to fill a meaningful position. Yet that is often where the large multi-bagger opportunities lie.

You can buy small, but fast-growing businesses at a discount while they are still relatively unknown. If you hold them for the long run, you can make a fortune, especially in your TFSA, where you pay no tax on investment gains!

Looking for some ridiculously cheap small-cap stocks to buy and hold for years in your TFSA? Here are three that look well positioned right now.

HDI: A cheap buy-and-hold stock for your TFSA

With a market price of $33.80, Hardwoods Distribution (TSX:HDI) trades with a market capitalization of $805 million. It is one of the largest distributors of specialty wood and architectural products across North America.

This stock is down 25% this year, and it only trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5! By any measure, it is incredibly cheap. Yet, it has been posting very strong numbers over the past few years. Last year, it grew revenues and earnings per share by 65% and 244%, respectively!

In its most recent second quarter, sales increased year over year by 107%, and earnings per share increased 56%. North American housing construction may temporarily slow due to rising interest rates. That could slow earnings to an extent in the near term.

However, there is a huge lack of housing supply that should support long-term growth in the industry. Hardwoods should continue to significantly benefit from that long-term tailwind.

Calian: Attractive growth at a fair price

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is another TFSA stock that has recently pulled back. It is down 6% in the past few days after it revised its revenue guidance for the year. At $63.25 per share, it has a market capitalization of $720 million right now.

Certainly, a guidance revision is never good. However, according to management, it is mainly due to the timing of projects coming to completion. It continued to maintain its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and earnings guidance, which indicates its profitability margins are still improving.

Calian has been growing revenue and earnings by +20% for the past few years. It has been growing organically and by smart acquisitions. Despite a quality, diversified business, this TFSA stock only trades for 14 times earnings and 10 times EBITDA. Plus, investors get a nice 1.8% dividend while they wait.

EQB: Canada’s fastest-growing bank stock

EQB (TSX:EQB) (formerly Equitable Group) is Canada’s fastest-growing bank. It has a digital-first banking platform and a focus on niche sub-prime home and business lending. Over the past 10 years, this TFSA stock has outperformed top Canadian banks, like Royal Bank, TD Bank, and National Bank by a wide margin.

EQB stock is down 15% this year. It trades with a price of $58.70 and a market cap of $2 billion. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of only 6.2 today. The stock market is worried about a recession and its effect on the housing market. Hence, EQB stock is cheap.

It just announced a good quarter, where it affirmed its target to grow adjusted earnings per share by 8-10% this year. It also increased its quarterly dividend by 7%. Right now, this stock yields 2.2%. For value, steady growth, and income, EQB looks like a nice stock to hold in your TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group Ltd. and HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group Ltd., EQUITABLE GROUP INC, and HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

gold stocks gold mining
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing in Gold Using ETFs

| Tony Dong

Gold ETFs are a great way to diversify an investment portfolio.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to extend your investment horizon? Here are three top TSX growth stocks to buy for a decade…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Value Stock You Won’t Regret Buying Today

| Jitendra Parashar

This amazing Canadian value stock is unlikely to remain cheap for very long.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid if the TSX Rebounds

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't only latch onto growth. If the TSX keeps rising, here are two that could drop, and two that could…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Start Investing in the Last Quarter of 2022

| Demetris Afxentiou

The last quarter 2022 doesn’t need to be as volatile as the rest of the year has been. Here are…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

Retirement Planning: 3 Rapid Nest-Egg Builders to Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

Some of the best stocks for growing your nest egg at a robust pace are the ones that are fundamentally…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: I’d Still Avoid it Despite its Recent Price Rally

| Jitendra Parashar

These key factors suggest that Air Canada stock’s recent price recovery might not be sustainable.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Start Building a Portfolio With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking about starting an investment portfolio? Here are three stocks to get you on your way!

Read more »