Home » Investing » Dividend Lovers: A Top Stock to Buy Ahead of a Recession

Dividend Lovers: A Top Stock to Buy Ahead of a Recession

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a cheap dividend stock to buy on the latest market pullback.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

With a mild and potentially short-lived recession just around the corner, it may make sense to have a second look at some of the low-cost dividend stocks while they tread water as a part of the latest market pullback. Indeed, the June-August rally we’ve had was quite fast and furious, leaving those panicking little time to pivot or position accordingly.

Simply put, if you panic sold, you lost in a big way. Though the recent dip in broader markets ahead of the U.S. Jackson Hole meeting is leaving many with a bad taste in their mouths, I’d argue that such a meeting may not be the bad news event that everyone’s making it out to be. Central banks are already in full-on hawk mode. And the dovish tilt that some hoped for seems to be off the table, with rates on the 10-year note rising above the 3% mark once again.

Market volatility is back: Don’t panic

Undoubtedly, the recent slip in markets may be bringing back memories of the bear market bounces we’ve endured in the first half of 2022. Those who chased got hurt with quick losses. In any case, I believe the latest pullback in markets is only healthy. In fact, I feel more comfortable with a more than 3% pullback in markets after the type of move we’ve had since the June bottom. Pullbacks are healthy and can improve the sustainability of longer-duration upward moves.

Sure, it’d be nice if rallies could go on forever. But if they do, that’s when the most vicious plunges tend to happen. Though nobody knows how low we’ll go as the market retraces, I think those who were more than willing to jump in at last week’s peak should pounce at the opportunity to snag bargains ahead of a Jackson Hole meeting that seems to already be a hawkish event, with little to no chance of any dovish tilt.

Though the Fed is highly unlikely to sound more dovish, I think that any less-aggressive stance on rate hikes could be enough to comfort markets. In any case, this pullback, I believe, is a healthy one and should be viewed as such by long-term investors.

TC Energy: A pipeline powerhosue with a huge dividend

At this juncture, dividend studs like TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) stand out as stellar buys. The stock yields 5.53% at writing, with the means to grow at an above-average rate moving forward, thanks to the recent pick-up in demand for domestic energy. The stock recently fell more than 15% before a tiny bounce off the bottom to around $65 per share.

Though the diversified midstream firm could slip further alongside the rest of the market, I am a huge fan of the firm’s positioning ahead of what could be a North American natural gas boom. Indeed, natural gas isn’t nearly as filthy as some of the other fossil fuels and could make for a great transitional energy en route to wind, solar, and all the sort.

With a robust liquids pipeline that stands to benefit from the “higher for longer” energy environment, I view TC Energy as more of a utility-like dividend stud than a volatile energy stock. The midstream energy names are where investors will want to be for stellar payouts and handsome capital gains.

At writing, shares of the well-run pipeline firm trade at 20.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), slightly below the industry average of 21.2.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Make $356 (and More) Every Month for Decades

| Robin Brown

Use your TFSA to build an enduring stream of passive income that can last for decades. Here's one way to…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

True North REIT: This Dividend Titan Yields 9.44%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pure-play office REIT is a compelling investment because of its high-quality tenant base and nearly 10% dividend yield.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ultra-high dividend stocks offer investors soaring yields and a share price that continues climbing.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some great stocks to buy now and hold for decades? The long-term potential of these two…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some top TSX stocks that pay dividends monthly? Here are four superb options every investor should consider today.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Smart Canadian Investors Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With these three TSX stocks still down, smart investors are locking up high dividend yields and assured growth for the…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Absurdly Cheap Canadian Stocks With Stellar Dividends

| Adam Othman

Now might be the perfect time to load up on these Canadian dividend stocks trading at discounts.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »