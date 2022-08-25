Home » Investing » Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock: Where I’d Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock: Where I’d Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock looks way too cheap to ignore following a brutal earnings miss.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

New investors’ stomachs have been put to the test this year, with the S&P 500 plunging as low as 24% before posting a very quick melt-up rally, recovering around half of the ground lost before running out of steam. With the U.S. Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation, it’s quite tough to evaluate the broader basket of securities. Ultimately, rates dictate just how undervalued or overvalued stocks are at this juncture. Of course, there are individual names that are cheaper than the batch. And it’s these such names that can hold their own, even as rates slowly but steadily creep higher with every Fed meeting.

At this juncture, many investors are looking for any subtle hint of dovishness from the Fed. If the Fed continues to stay in hawk mode until it gets its way with inflation, we’re likely to see more of the same over the next 18 months — wobbly markets, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 leading the downward charge.

Rates rattle stock markets … again

Profits in the future are worth some amount less with every uptick in interest rates. The emphasis on profitable companies hasn’t been this pronounced in a while. If there are no profits to be had, it’s really hard to justify hanging onto just a promise or a growth story.

While nobody knows where rates will ultimately settle once inflation is brought down to 2-3%, I think investors should stick with resilient stocks that have solid balance sheets and rising earnings trajectories.

Sure, a coming recession could weigh heavily on earnings results. That said, the coming recession may prove mild, leaving less to fear than fear itself, as corporate earnings hit a bit of a speed bump.

At this juncture, I’m a huge fan of the banks and discretionary firms. Consider Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY), one cheap stock that I think is too discounted after a post-earnings flop.

Royal Bank of Canada

It’s been a rough start to the third quarter for the big Canadian banks. Royal Bank fell 2.6% on Wednesday following the release of some hideous bottom-line numbers. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.55 — a disappointment versus the consensus estimate of $2.66.

Provisions for credit losses (PCLs) are back on the table, with $340 million set aside in anticipation of soured loans. Undoubtedly, the coming economic slowdown could bring forth even more PCLs and other earnings headwinds. In any case, I continue to stand by the RY stock, as it tends to be one of the first to bounce back from PCL-driven slumps.

At $123 and change per share, shares of RY go for 10.8 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) and 1.9 times price to book (P/B), both well above industry averages of 10.2 and 1.7, respectively. Royal is a premier banking giant, but there are visible dents in the armour. In any case, I still view Royal as worthy of a premier price tag for its robust capital markets business.

With a 4.2% dividend yield, Royal Bank is a Dividend Aristocrat that’s perfect for contrarians willing to endure short-term pain for a shot at market-beating, long-term gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

warning or alert
Bank Stocks

Earnings Alert! Is Royal Bank Stock Worth Buying Despite its Q3 Earnings Miss?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why stock market beginners can take advantage of the recent dip in RY stock to buy a reliable dividend…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Rebound Rockets: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks You’ll Be Happy to Own in 2032

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down TSX tech stocks such as Shopify and Goeasy are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in the…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Bank Stocks

Earnings Alert! Is Scotiabank Stock a Buy After its Q3 Results?

| Jitendra Parashar

I expect BNS stock to stage a recovery in the coming months, as a macro factors-driven recent earnings dip in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now and Forget Completely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop stressing over the markets and buy these three TSX stocks you can set and forget.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Energy Stocks

Passive Income – 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks Raising Their Dividends

| Andrew Button

Value stocks like Cenovus Energy are raising their dividends, offering investors an opportunity to get in on the growth.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can stay invested in two TSX stocks whose dividend yields aren’t the highest but offer safe payouts regardless of…

Read more »

Modern skyscrapers in business district
Bank Stocks

TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – Which U.S. Deal is Better?

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) has a big U.S. deal in the works. Could BMO's (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) deal be even better?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

The Value Anomaly – Why Dirt Cheap Stocks Outperform

| Andrew Button

Cheap stocks like The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) tend to outperform bubble stocks.

Read more »