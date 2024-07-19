Member Login
Is It Finally the Right Time to Buy Bank Stocks?

Canadian bank stocks are some of the most secure investments out there, but of them all, this bank stock is the biggest bargain.

Canadian banks have had a rough time over the last few years. Market uncertainty started way back in 2018. However, these companies went on to deal with a pandemic, more downturns, and even anti-money laundering scandals.

But, is it finally time to buy? Let’s get into why now is likely the time to get back into bank stocks. And we’ll hone in on one still offering value.

Buying up banks

Investors should consider buying bank stocks on the TSX for several compelling reasons. Recent earnings reports, analyst recommendations, and market trends indicate that Canadian bank stocks remain a solid choice for both income and growth investors.

Canadian banks have shown resilience in navigating economic uncertainties. Their ability to maintain strong capital ratios and manage credit losses effectively has positioned them well for future growth.

Investing in Canadian bank stocks offers diversification benefits. These banks have diversified revenue streams across personal banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. This diversification helps mitigate risks and enhances growth potential.

What’s more, Canadian bank stocks are renowned for their attractive dividend yields, which provide a steady stream of passive income. Plus, each has been demonstrating resilience and strong financial performance despite economic challenges. But, which is the best bank to buy?

Consider CIBC stock

Investors should consider buying Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) stock on the TSX today for many reasons. CIBC has demonstrated solid financial performance in recent quarters. For the second quarter of 2024, CIBC reported a net income of $1.8 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75, beating analysts’ consensus estimates by $0.09. The bank’s total revenue for the quarter was $6.2 billion, surpassing the expected $6.1 billion. This consistent ability to exceed expectations highlights CIBC’s operational efficiency and effective management.

CIBC continues to offer attractive dividends, providing a reliable income stream for investors. For the quarter ending July 31, 2024, CIBC declared a dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on July 29, 2024. This commitment to regular dividend payments underscores the bank’s financial health and its focus on returning value to shareholders.

CIBC maintains strong capital ratios, which is crucial for financial stability. As of April 30, 2024, CIBC’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.1%, indicating a solid capital foundation. This financial strength allows the bank to navigate economic uncertainties and capitalize on growth opportunities.

CIBC benefits from diversified revenue streams across personal banking, business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. This diversification mitigates risks and enhances growth potential. In the recent quarter. CIBC’s Canadian Personal and Business Banking segment reported a net income of $649 million, reflecting strong performance across various financial services.

Bottom line

Canadian bank stocks on the TSX offer a compelling investment opportunity due to their strong earnings performance, attractive dividend yields, positive analyst recommendations, and resilience in economic uncertainty.

Investing in CIBC stock on the TSX offers a combination of robust earnings, attractive dividends, positive analyst sentiment, and financial stability. CIBC’s strategic focus on core banking operations and diversified revenue streams position it well for continued growth. For investors seeking a reliable and profitable addition to their portfolios, CIBC presents a compelling opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

