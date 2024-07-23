TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Many Canadian investors may have already been looking at Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) thinking it’s a potential gold mine. After all, TD stock has a long history of growth behind it. And it’s still one of the largest banks in Canada, if not North America.

Yet there are some issues the company is wading through. The most important of which is the anti-money laundering (AML) problems. So, with all this going on, what’s best for investors: buy, sell, or hold?

Buy

First, the good side. TD Bank has shown solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, reporting earnings of $3.8 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04, surpassing analyst expectations. The bank’s revenue for the quarter was $10.2 billion, which exceeded the projected $9 billion . This indicates strong operational efficiency and revenue generation, making TD a reliable investment.

Additionally, TD has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud and advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI), which positions the bank at the forefront of technological innovation in the financial sector. These initiatives are expected to drive growth in the bank’s digital and mobile customer engagement, particularly in the US retail banking sector.

TD’s Canadian and US retail banking segments have shown robust growth, especially in real estate secured lending and credit cards. The wealth management and insurance segments also reported record revenues. These diversified revenue streams ensure stability and sustained growth, providing a balanced investment opportunity.

Sell

Despite TD Bank’s second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 beating estimates, its reported earnings were down 22% year-over-year, reflecting underlying profitability issues. The bank’s revenue growth is being offset by rising expenses and significant provisions for credit losses, which increased to $615 million in the recent quarter .

TD Bank faces regulatory scrutiny over its AML program, necessitating a $500 million investment to address deficiencies. This indicates potential future legal and compliance costs, which could weigh on financial performance . TD Bank has been proactive in enhancing its operational framework. The bank has invested $500 million in its AML program to address regulatory issues and improve compliance, including the Google deal.

Still, TD Bank anticipates adjusted expense growth in the mid-single digits for fiscal 2024. Rising costs, particularly related to compliance and digital transformation, could impact profit margins and investor returns in the near term.

Hold

So, perhaps holding could be the best strategy. TD Bank is investing heavily in technology and compliance. The $500 million investment in its AML program and the strategic partnership with Google Cloud to advance its digital capabilities showcase the bank’s commitment to modernizing its operations and enhancing the customer experience. These investments are expected to drive long-term growth and improve operational efficiency.

The bank faces ongoing regulatory challenges, particularly related to its AML program. While these issues have led to increased expenses and investments in compliance, TD Bank’s proactive measures to address these concerns demonstrate its commitment to maintaining regulatory standards and minimizing future risks. This approach is likely to strengthen the bank’s position and build investor confidence over time .

Meanwhile, TD Bank continues to offer an attractive dividend yield, which currently stands at 5.1%. This is a compelling reason for income-focused investors to hold onto the stock, as it provides a steady income stream in addition to potential capital gains .

Bottom line

While there are many reasons to buy and indeed sell TD stock, holding could be the best strategy. Holding TD Bank stock offers a blend of stable financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and attractive dividends.

While there are regulatory and expense-related challenges, the bank’s proactive measures and strong market position suggest it is well-equipped to navigate these hurdles and deliver long-term value to investors. By holding onto TD Bank stock, investors can benefit from both the income provided by its dividends and the potential for future appreciation as the bank continues to implement its strategic initiatives.