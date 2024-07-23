TD Bank Stock: Worth the Risk for Long-Term Gains

Yes, the company has concerns. But long-term investors should be able to reap the rewards from TD Bank (TSX:TD) as it overhauls.

Investors seeking a stable and rewarding dividend stock often consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) on the TSX. Despite recent challenges, TD’s dividend performance and future prospects make it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Today, we’re going to discuss those challenges and why TD stock should face them head-on and offer a deal in share price for today’s investor.

What happened?

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), one of Canada’s largest banks, has recently faced significant scrutiny regarding its anti-money-laundering (AML) practices. This has raised concerns among investors and regulators about the bank’s compliance with financial laws and its ability to prevent illegal activities.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and other regulatory bodies are examining whether the bank failed to adequately monitor and report suspicious transactions that could be linked to money-laundering activities.

One of the critical incidents triggering these investigations was the discovery of lax controls in TD’s U.S. operations. Reports have surfaced about TD’s inadequate response to suspicious activities, which has led to heightened scrutiny and potential penalties. Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group estimated that the fines related to these probes could rise to US$4 billion.

In response to these challenges, TD Bank has undertaken significant measures to overhaul its AML processes. This includes terminating over a dozen employees directly linked to compliance failures. The bank has committed to strengthening its internal controls and improving its compliance framework to prevent future lapses.

While the AML concerns pose significant risks, TD Bank’s proactive steps to address these issues may reassure investors about its long-term stability. The bank’s efforts to enhance compliance and governance could mitigate potential fines and restore confidence among stakeholders.

What to consider today

Despite the challenges, analysts maintain a positive outlook on TD Bank. The stock holds a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 15 analysts, with an average price target of $87, suggesting an upside potential of around 8% from its current price of approximately $80. This optimism reflects confidence in the bank’s ability to navigate its legal and regulatory issues and continue delivering value to shareholders.

Meanwhile, TD Bank has demonstrated strong financial performance, with a notable rise in its second-quarter profit driven by the robust performance of its domestic personal and commercial banking, as well as wealth management units. The bank reported earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.84 per share. Additionally, TD’s annual sales reached $51.50 billion, contributing to a substantial market capitalization of $140.78 billion.

What’s more, TD Bank’s stock is trading at an attractive valuation, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.39 and a price-to-sales ratio of 2.62. The bank also offers a generous dividend yield of approximately 5.1%. This makes TD an appealing option for income-focused investors looking for stable and consistent returns.

Then there is the history to think about. Over the years, TD Bank has delivered substantial returns to its investors. Historically, TD’s stock has performed well, offering long-term capital appreciation. For instance, despite market fluctuations, TD’s stock has shown resilience and growth, maintaining its position as one of Canada’s leading financial institutions. The bank’s extensive customer base of nearly 28 million and strong market presence further bolster its long-term growth prospects.

Bottom line

TD Bank’s ongoing AML challenges underscore the importance of stringent compliance in the financial sector. The bank’s proactive measures, including employee terminations, process overhauls, and strategic initiatives, demonstrate its commitment to resolving these issues and safeguarding its reputation.

TD Bank’s consistent dividend growth, attractive yield, strong financial performance, and proactive strategic initiatives make it a compelling choice for dividend investors. Despite the ongoing AML concerns, TD’s commitment to addressing these issues and maintaining its dividend payments provides a solid foundation for long-term investment.