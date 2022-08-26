Home » Investing » WSP Global: The Hidden Gem Investors Are Missing

WSP Global: The Hidden Gem Investors Are Missing

WSP (TSX:WSP) stock remains down by about 12% year to date but has risen 19% in the last three months. Here’s why you want to grab it now.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) shares have climbed higher over the last few months, quietly creating returns for its shareholders. As of writing, shares are up 19% in the last three months and 13% in the last month alone. So, why are Canadian investors still ignoring WSP stock while it’s still down by 12% year to date?

What’s going on?

WSP stock is a consulting firm that helps governments, institutions, and private and public entities create infrastructure. This infrastructure spans the globe, hence the name. While infrastructure has always focused on a slew of projects from highways to railways, these days, there has been a shift.

Now, WSP stock has taken a focus on clean energy infrastructure. What’s more, it’s on the war path to eye up takeover after takeover, as it aims to become the go-to company in terms of creating global infrastructure surrounding climate change.

Most recently, its takeovers included RPS Group PLC in Britain for $975 million in debt, and it’s now raising $800 million to purchase RPS instead of borrowing. And yes, the company is in this buying frenzy, even as inflation and interest rates rise — something that could sting in the short term but create long-term growth for decades.

Investor activity not there

So, shares are climbing lately for WSP stock, which may make investors think they’ve missed out. Not so. WSP stock currently has an average trading volume of 157,776, which is fairly low on its own. But most recently, its volume was at just 72,539. That’s less than half the average trading volume, showing that investor interest lies elsewhere.

This means there is a real opportunity for investors seeking growth in the years to come — especially as it shifts to clean energy, as WSP stock continues eying up opportunities, and even as it becomes Canada’s largest engineering design firm, surpassing SNC-Lavalin last year.

Seeking future growth instead of short-term gains

Whereas other companies continue to seek the near-term opportunities of oil and gas infrastructure, it’s clear that WSP stock is seeking a more substantial approach. The recent takeover is the third major one in the last three months alone, with shares climbing higher at the news. Meanwhile, the company expects and increase between 15% and 20% in adjusted earnings per share through these takeovers as well as smaller ones.

The hope of this approach isn’t just to create opportunities for itself through these growing businesses but also to attract younger investors — investors that are more aware of climate change and want their businesses to do good rather than just create cold cash.

Still, cold cash is nice, and WSP stock has plenty of it. So, even while it trades at 42 times earnings, it’s still a strong choice for long-term investors to consider.

Bottom line

WSP stock continues to climb after bottoming out in mid-May. Since then, shares have climbed in the double digits, but analysts believe this stock is headed for so much more. With a focus on clean energy infrastructure as well as its ongoing contracts, WSP stock looks like it could be a major winner for investors willing to buy today and hold for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends WSP GLOBAL INC.

More on Investing

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG): A Multi-Bagger Stock to Hold for Decades

| Robin Brown

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is 10-bagger stock in 10 years. Here's why this top tech stock could keep climbing for decades.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

What to Watch for on the TSX Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to hot stocks like Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB)(NASDAQ:ACB) and the metals space on the TSX right now.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) just took a big hit post-earnings, making it a top dividend aristocrat to buy right now.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Don’t be Fooled, This Isn’t a Growth Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) has doubled in the last year alone, which should make it a growth stock. But long-term holders…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

| Adam Othman

There are plenty of powerful and consistent growth stocks that you can invest in without pushing past your risk tolerance.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks all offer a different path to growth, but growth nonetheless in this incredibly volatile market.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 U.S. Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend paying companies like NextEra Energy and American Tower are well-poised to deliver market-beating returns to investors.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Warning to Investors: Get Out of These Formerly Safe Stocks Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This industry used to have some of the best safe stocks you could buy, but clean energy stocks are today’s…

Read more »