My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

Canadian markets enjoyed a rebound in the second half of July, recouping some of the losses it has suffered since the spring season. Unfortunately, experts and analysts have continued to warn of the rising odds of a recession in Canada. This reality is something I’m keeping in mind when picking out my favourite TSX stocks in the final days of August. I’m going to seek out equities that offer dependability as well as an opportunity for big long-term growth.

This is one of my favourite TSX stocks for its dependability

The utilities sector suffered the smallest losses on a day that saw the S&P/TSX Composite Index shed triple digits. Hydro One (TSX:H) is still one of my favourite TSX stocks to target, as we look ahead to the fall season. This Toronto-based utility boasts a monopoly in the province of Ontario. Its shares have climbed 9.7% in 2022 as of close on August 22. This illustrates its resilience in the face of broader market turbulence.

Hydro One unveiled its second-quarter (Q2) 2022 earnings on August 9. It significantly increased its capital investments and in-service additions to $612 million and $547 million, respectively, over $553 million and $300 million in the second quarter of 2021. The company posted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 in the first six months of 2022 — up from $0.84 in the prior year.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. That represents a 3.1% yield.

Here’s a stock that has proven it can be trusted this decade

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is the largest grocery and pharmacy retailer in Canada. Grocery retailers proved their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued to perform well in the face of soaring inflation. This company owns and operates subsidiaries like Fortinos, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Shares of this TSX stock have climbed 20% in 2022 as of close on August 22.

This company released its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on July 27. It posted revenue growth of 2.9% to $12.8 billion. Investors who want a better picture of a company’s profitability may want to see its EBITDA, which stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Loblaw posted adjusted EBITDA of $1.49 billion in Q2 2022 — up 9.3% from the prior year.

Canadian investors should be attracted to this TSX stock, as it possesses an attractive P/E ratio of 20. Moreover, it last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share, which represents a modest 1.3% yield.

Park Lawn is one of my favourite TSX stocks for its potential

Park Lawn (TSX:PLC) is probably my favourite TSX stock of the three I’ve covered today. However, it also possesses the most risk. This Toronto-based company provides deathcare products and services in North America. The industry delivered huge growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, as death rates soared. Thankfully, those rates have dropped after the vaccine rollout. Shares of Park Lawn have plunged 31% in the year-to-date period.

In the first six months of 2022, Park Lawn delivered net revenue growth of 11% to $159 million. Meanwhile, adjusted net earnings fell 2.7% to $17.8 million. This was largely due to a decline in activity due to the falling death rates. That said, the deathcare industry is still positioned for strong growth due to North America’s steadily expanding senior population. Park Lawn is well worth buying on the dip in late August.