Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

Here’s why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are two TSX stocks to buy for long-term growth.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

This market is one that’s been anything but smooth of late. Indeed, since central banks started hiking rates to bring down inflation, valuations of risk assets have taken a beating. Accordingly, for investors looking for TSX stocks with upside potential, a long-term view has been required for investors to hold such securities in this environment.

That said, for those with an investing time horizon of a decade or more, there are some great opportunities out there. Here’s why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) are great options for investors looking for growth to consider right now.

TSX stocks to buy for long-term growth: Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands is a capital-light, high-quality company that earns substantial margins via four leading quick-service restaurant banners — Firehouse Stubs, Burger Kings, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes. In terms of long-term growth, Restaurant Brands has provided relatively stable metrics outside of a pandemic, which caused this stock significant turmoil.

As Restaurant Brands grows its way through this post-pandemic environment, I think there’s a lot to like about this business long term. This is a company with its sights set on Asian markets and has a strong growth trajectory in this region. As more locations are opened, and same-store sales continue to tick higher, this is a stock I think is going to look cheap a decade from now.

In the United States, this restaurant company recently reported improved earnings, surpassing expectations. Its new chief exectuive officer said that the company is already planning to attain more sustainable growth. 

Having said that, Popeyes, Burger King, and Tim Hortons continue to perform incredibly well. Their sales are up by 20% compared to pre-COVID levels. 

With a dividend yield of 3.6%, investors get paid to be patient with this stock. That’s the kind of long-term holding I think is worth hanging onto right now.

Fortis

Another strong option for long-term investors to consider from a growth and dividend standpoint is Fortis. A leading Dividend Aristocrat on the TSX, Fortis has raised its dividend for nearly five decades. Accordingly, from a dividend-growth perspective, this is one of the best stocks for long-term investors to consider.

An international electric and gas utility company, Fortis powers much of the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. That said, a vast majority of the company’s cash flows are derived from its regulated utilities business. This is a good thing, as regulations extend high entry barriers. Additionally, Fortis is able to earn extremely consistent cash flow that the company has returned to shareholders over the years.

When it comes to fundamentals, Fortis seems to be relatively strong. The company reported earnings at par with its 2022 growth plan for the recent quarter. Its earnings for the second quarter stood at $282 million. The company also posted net earnings of $634 million on a year-on-date basis. 

Over the long term, I think both TSX stocks should be worth of consideration for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks to Earn Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Real estate stocks can be excellent investments to earn long-term passive income, provided you make the right investments.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks to Earn a Passive Income of at Least $400/Month

| Sneha Nahata

By investing your idle cash in these TSX stocks, Canadians can make a passive income of at least $400 every…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Puja Tayal

Wouldn’t it be nice to get monthly income without working? This passive income can’t replace working income, but can support…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Real Estate Stocks for Monthly Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Canadian real estate stocks like mortgage lender First National Financial (TSX:FN) pay monthly dividends.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Adam Othman

At any given time, hundreds of TSX stocks are beating the market, but by how much and for how long?

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Kay Ng

Here are two cheap dividend stocks that could deliver excellent total returns. Consider buying some in your TFSA for tax-free…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

How Retirees Can Use the TFSA to Get $373.50 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income for Life

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can take advantage of their TFSA contribution space to build reliable tax-free streams of passive income that won't put…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is Tamarack Valley the Best Under-$5 Monthly Dividend Stock in Canada Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent correction, TVE stock is continuing to outperform the broader market by a wide margin in 2022.

Read more »