Home » Investing » Canadians: Why Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) Is the Ultimate Income Stock

Canadians: Why Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) Is the Ultimate Income Stock

Canadian investors who are starving for consistent income in this choppy market should snatch up Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) today.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 299 points on Friday, August 26. Canadian markets performed poorly alongside the bloodbath that occurred in United States markets to close out the last full week of August 2022. Investors may want to consider switching up strategies in this turbulent market. One option is to pursue an income-oriented approach. Canadian investors can commit to churning out consistent income instead of chasing capital growth. Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is one of the best income stocks available on the TSX right now.

This stock has thrived along with the rest of the oil and gas sector

Freehold Royalties is a Calgary-based oil and gas royalty company. It owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold struggled mightily in the late 2010s before bottoming out during the March 2020 market pullback. However, it has regained momentum on the back of rising prices in the oil and gas sector this decade.

Shares of Freehold Royalties have climbed 21% in 2022 as of close on August 26. The stock is up 52% in the year-over-year period. That capital growth has been a big bonus, as investors will snatch up Freehold Royalties for its income generation, and with good reason. This stock is designed to consistently reward its shareholders with steady and strong income over the long term.

Why Freehold Royalties is the best stock for income investors

This energy stock unveiled its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 9. It delivered funds from operations of $83.8 million — up 109% from the previous year. Meanwhile, funds from operations per share jumped 81% to $0.56. Freehold Royalties thrived on the back of improved production. Freehold Royalties reported total production of 13,453 barrels of oil equivalent per day — up 21% from the prior year. Meanwhile, netback per boe/d jumped 98% to $78.80.

The company delivered its third straight record funds from operations. That was powered by improved oil and gas sector performance and the impressive execution of its North American strategy. Management sought to bolster Freehold’s asset base to the premier basins across North America, according to the president’s second-quarter statement.

Freehold Royalties was able to improve the sustainability of its cash flow profile. That is the fuel that powers the stock’s dividend payments. Most importantly in Q2 2022, Freehold Royalties delivered cash flows from operations of $75.4 million — up from $40.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

How does Freehold Royalties stock look today?

Shares of this dividend stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 13. The strong quarter and first six months of fiscal 2022 spurred Freehold to increase its monthly dividend by 13% to $0.09 per share. That represents a monster 7.3% yield. Canadian investors on the hunt for consistent income in this turbulent environment should feel good about stashing Freehold Royalties in 2022 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

More on Energy Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Energy Stocks

Up 62%, ARC Resources Stock Is Still a Screaming Buy for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

These key reasons make ARX stock one of the best dividend stocks to buy for the long term on the…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Is Now the Time to Sell These 3 TSX Energy Stocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite the volatility in oil markets due to falling crude prices, investors should still hold, not sell, these three outperforming…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Why Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) Rose 8% Last Week

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) made large gains last week. Here's why.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Got $5,000? 1 TSX Energy Stock to Turn it Into $10,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One TSX energy stock could more than double a $5,000 investment because of robust free cash flows and soaring profits…

Read more »

Clean energy
Stocks for Beginners

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of long-term dividend stocks to power up your portfolio. Here’s three high-yield energy stocks to buy…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Stock (TSX:SU): A Value Stock Worth Buying or a Value Trap?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy stock is poised for a rebound as the company makes important changes to address weak operational performance.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks Still Gushing With Cash

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) are discounted energy stocks worth checking out.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for a $6,000 TFSA

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Lots of TSX stocks have been rallying as of late. Here are two top picks that are perfect for long-term…

Read more »