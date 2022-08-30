Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Monthly Dividend Stock in Canada (With a +7% Yield) to Buy Now and Hold Forever

1 Monthly Dividend Stock in Canada (With a +7% Yield) to Buy Now and Hold Forever

This Canadian stock could help you earn reliable monthly passive income irrespective of market conditions as long as you want.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Macroeconomic uncertainties are continuing to haunt investors across the globe in 2022. This is one of the key reasons why the TSX Composite Index, the main Canadian market benchmark, has lost more than 10% of its value in the last five months. Nonetheless, many fundamentally strong stocks continue to soar, despite broader market uncertainties and fears of a near-term recession. Their outperformance clearly reflects the underlying fundamental strength of such stocks and their ability to continue yielding strong returns, even in difficult economic times.

In this article, I’ll highlight one such Canadian dividend stock to buy now that could keep rewarding you with solid monthly passive income as long as you want. Interestingly, this stock has an outstanding dividend yield of more than 7% at the moment.

Freehold Royalties stock

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a Calgary-headquartered energy company with a market cap of about $2.2 billion. This company mainly focuses on managing a portfolio of quality oil and natural gas royalties in Canada and the United States.

It earns royalty profits from more than 300 operators, as it has an interest in over 11,000 producing wells. Shares of Freehold Royalties currently trade with about 28% year-to-date gains at $14.90 per share, outperforming the Canadian stock market by a wide margin. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark has seen 6.5% value erosion this year so far.

In the last few quarters, Freehold Royalties has managed to significantly improve its financial position and growth trends by consistently expanding its asset base across North America.

In the second quarter, the Canadian energy firm registered a strong 21% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its production volumes to 13,453 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Higher production drove a solid 142% YoY rise in its total revenue for the quarter to $108.5 million.

A recent rally in the prices of energy products has also worked in favour of Freehold Royalties. In the second quarter of 2022, the company’s petroleum and natural gas realized price stood at $87.55 per barrel of oil equivalent — up nearly 98% compared to $44.22 a year ago. As a result, its adjusted earnings jumped by 340% YoY in the second quarter this year to $0.44 per share, exceeding Street’s expectations of $0.39 per share.

Attractive dividends and other key factors

With the help of a solid asset base, Freehold Royalties expects its production to increase in the second half of this year and in 2023. The company is also continuing to focus on making new acquisitions of quality assets in the energy sector, which should help it accelerate its financial growth further in the long run. These positive factors are also likely to enhance the sustainability of Freehold’s cash flow profile, helping it increase dividend payouts on a regular basis.

At the current market price, this Canadian stock has an outstanding annual dividend yield of around 7.2%, while it distributes dividends every month. That’s why if you buy FRU stock now, you can lock in an amazingly high dividend yield to earn handsome passive income each month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Whether you just started investing or have years of experience, if you want to boost your passive income, here are…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Retirement Portfolio: 2 RRSP Stocks to Buy in September

| Puja Tayal

Have you started planning for retirement? Even if retirement is a long way off, the time to start investing is…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy now for portfolios focused on passive income and…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $100

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With just $100, Canadian passive-income investors can own this entire basket of three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

George Weston (TSX:WN): Strong Earnings From Market-Leading Businesses

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One of Canada’s successful enterprises and the TSX’s pioneering consumer staples stock is a strong buy today for its market-leading…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This 100-Year-Old Dividend Stud Can Help You Beat the TSX

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a 100-year-old retailer that has staying power and a dirt-cheap multiple.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? 1 Dividend Stock Offering $200 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a solid dividend stock with a superior history of growth can bring in $200 each and every month --…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can counter market volatility and earn a steady stream of passive income by buying two safe dividend-paying stocks…

Read more »