Home » Investing » New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

Whether you just started investing or have years of experience, if you want to boost your passive income, here are two top stocks to buy now.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

During bull markets and as the economy is expanding, investors have a lot more choice in what dividend stocks they want to buy in order to help build their passive-income streams.

In the current market environment, though, with the economy being significantly impacted and a tonne of increased uncertainty, investors need to be much more careful in what stocks they select.

Companies could see significant impacts on their business as a result of higher inflation, whether that’s on the cost side, revenue side, or possibly even both.

In today’s environment, it’s all about finding defensive businesses with stable operations. These stocks should also have strong balance sheets and payout ratios that are sustainable in case unforeseen factors can affect the business.

Therefore, if you’re a new investor that’s just starting out, and you’re looking to grow your passive income, here are two of the best options to buy today that offer attractive dividend yields and, more importantly, reliable dividend payments.

One of the top consumer staple stocks to buy for passive income

If you’re a new investor that’s looking to buy high-quality dividend stocks and grow your passive income stream considerably, one of the best stocks to consider today is North West Company (TSX:NWC).

North West owns grocery stores and supermarkets in many remote regions in northern Canada and Alaska. In addition, it also has a significant presence in the Caribbean.

One of the reasons that it’s such an excellent investment, particularly in this environment, is that the company sells food and essential household items, which limits the impact that inflation can have on its business.

Of course, North West is experiencing higher costs to buy its inventory and run its stores. However, it doesn’t have to worry about significant impacts on its demand since the essential goods that it sells consumers can’t go without.

Plus, in addition to its highly defensive operations, North West is extremely well run. The company has impressive margins, and, most importantly for passive income seekers, the stock is constantly increasing its dividend payments.

In the last five years, the dividend has been increased by more than 15%, and today, the stock offers an attractive yield of 4.3%.

Therefore, if you’re a new investor looking to build a passive-income stream, North West is one of the best stocks to buy now, especially while it trades at the bottom of its 52-week range.

Many real estate stocks are also high-quality investments to make today

In addition to a defensive stock such as North West, there are plenty of reliable passive-income generators that you can find in the real estate sector, such as H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN).

H&R is a great choice and one of the best to buy now, because it has a well-diversified real estate portfolio across Canadian and the United States. Furthermore, in addition to being diversified geographically, it’s also diversified by asset class, as it’s focused on owning both residential and industrial properties in addition to its office and retail properties.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) has been in turnaround mode recently, selling off non-core assets to consolidate its portfolio and focus more on its core business, particularly its industrial and residential assets.

So, in addition to being an excellent stock to buy for the passive income that you can receive, H&R is also considerably undervalued and offers tonnes of long-term growth potential.

Right now, the REIT trades at just 0.7 times its estimated net asset value. In addition, it trades at a forward price-to-funds-from-operations ratio of just 11.1 times.

Therefore, with the REIT offering an attractive yield of 4.2%, it’s certainly one of the best stocks for new investors to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in H&R REAL ESTATE INV TRUST and THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. The Motley Fool recommends THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Retirement Portfolio: 2 RRSP Stocks to Buy in September

| Puja Tayal

Have you started planning for retirement? Even if retirement is a long way off, the time to start investing is…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed TFSA or RRSP

| Andrew Walker

TFSA and RRSP investors can find top TSX dividend stocks to buy now for portfolios focused on passive income and…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $100

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With just $100, Canadian passive-income investors can own this entire basket of three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

George Weston (TSX:WN): Strong Earnings From Market-Leading Businesses

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One of Canada’s successful enterprises and the TSX’s pioneering consumer staples stock is a strong buy today for its market-leading…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This 100-Year-Old Dividend Stud Can Help You Beat the TSX

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a 100-year-old retailer that has staying power and a dirt-cheap multiple.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? 1 Dividend Stock Offering $200 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a solid dividend stock with a superior history of growth can bring in $200 each and every month --…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can counter market volatility and earn a steady stream of passive income by buying two safe dividend-paying stocks…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: How Couples Can Earn $652 Per Month for Life

| Robin Brown

Canadian couples can build significant passive income for retirement by combining their TFSA contribution space. Here's how.

Read more »