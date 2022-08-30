Home » Investing » Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $100

Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $100

With just $100, Canadian passive-income investors can own this entire basket of three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It may not seem like it but now’s an excellent time to think about building a passive-income stream through dividend investing. The recent volatility in the stock market has sent yields soaring for many Canadian dividend stocks.

As prices gradually rise, yields will eventually come back down to reality. But for the time being, if you’re looking to earn some extra income on the side, investing in dividend stocks is a great way to do just that.

I’ve put together a basket of three dividend-paying companies that are all currently yielding upwards of 4.5%. All three picks are also trading below 52-week highs.

Canadian investors can own this entire basket for less than $100 right now. But based on the market’s performance over the past month, these discounted prices might not last for much longer. 

Algonquin Power

This trustworthy utility stock would be one of my top picks if I were building a passive-income portfolio. 

At today’s stock price, Algonquin Power’s (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) dividend yields just over 5%. But what makes this utility stock stand out from other dividend-paying companies is its defensiveness.

Utility companies have the luxury of benefiting from predictable earnings. Demand for utilities tends to not be overly impacted by changes in the health of the economy. As a result, Algonquin Power experiences far less volatility in its stock price than most companies on the TSX.

If you’re looking for a dependable dividend stock with a top yield, you can’t go wrong with Algonquin Power.

Manulife

Speaking of unexciting but dependable industries, Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) is another high-yielding dividend stock passive-income investors can count on.

At a market cap nearing $50 billion, Manulife is Canada’s largest insurance provider. The company also boasts a growing international presence, which is just one reason why I wouldn’t expect this Dividend Aristocrat to stop growing its dividend anytime soon.

At a dividend yield of just above 5.5%, this is the highest-yielding of the three companies in this basket. It’s also a yield that you’d be hard-pressed to match on the TSX, especially considering Manulife is a Dividend Aristocrat.

For passive-income investors focusing primarily on earning the highest yield possible, this is as dependable of a 5.5% payout as you’ll find today.

Telus

To round out this diversified basket of dividend stocks, I’ve included the Canadian telecommunications leader, Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU). 

Once again, there’s nothing all that exciting about the industry that Telus operates in. But, when it comes to passive-income investing, boring is certainly not a bad thing. 

Telus’s 4.5% dividend yield ranks it as the lowest in this basket. It does, however, have the potential to drive market-beating returns in the coming years.

Excluding dividends, shares of Telus are just about on par with the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s return over the past five years. But when you factor in the growth potential that will undoubtedly come from the expansion of 5G technology, Telus definitely has the potential to be a market-beating stock over the next decade.

Passive-income investors willing to sacrifice some yield today for long-term growth potential should have Telus at the top of their watch lists.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

George Weston (TSX:WN): Strong Earnings From Market-Leading Businesses

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One of Canada’s successful enterprises and the TSX’s pioneering consumer staples stock is a strong buy today for its market-leading…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This 100-Year-Old Dividend Stud Can Help You Beat the TSX

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a 100-year-old retailer that has staying power and a dirt-cheap multiple.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? 1 Dividend Stock Offering $200 in Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a solid dividend stock with a superior history of growth can bring in $200 each and every month --…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can counter market volatility and earn a steady stream of passive income by buying two safe dividend-paying stocks…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: How Couples Can Earn $652 Per Month for Life

| Robin Brown

Canadian couples can build significant passive income for retirement by combining their TFSA contribution space. Here's how.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Adam Othman

Are you looking for dividend stocks trading for a discount? These two TSX stocks could be excellent picks for your…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock a Buy for September 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management have surged over 400% in the upcoming decade and remains a compelling bet in 2022.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Adam Othman

By investing in high-quality dividend stocks like these three, you earn a passive income to keep money flowing, regardless of…

Read more »